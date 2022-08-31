John Stamos, 59, poses with mini-me son Billy, four, in first day of school photo

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

John Stamos commemorated his son Billy’s first day of school by posting a photo of them together on Tuesday.

The Fuller House star and ’90s heartthrob, now 59, shared his feelings about the four-year-old’s school milestone.

“One of us is starting his first day of school. And the other does everything he can not to cry,” wrote the father of one.

Good genes: John Stamos commemorated his son Billy’s first day of school by posting a photo of them together on Tuesday

The musician and actor became a father later in life.

After his marriage to Rebecca Romijn ended in 2005, Stamos took the time to find true love again.

In 2017, it was announced that Stamos was engaged to model and actress Caitlin McHugh, whom he had initially met in 2011 when both guest-starred in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Loving Dad: The 90s heartthrob, now 59, wrote, “One of us is starting his first day of school. And the other does everything he can not to cry’; seen sunday

Following the exciting news of their engagement in December 2017, they announced they were also expecting their first child, born in April 2018.

Billy is the spitting image of his famous father.

In an interview with Good Morning America last year, Stamos said, “He is the light of our lives.”

Happy Family: John, Caitlin and Billy attend Disney Junior’s Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends event at Santa Monica Pier

Fatherhood is looking good for Stamos, who proudly posed for the photo with his son on the porch of their Los Angeles home.

The father and son, both dressed in crisp white short-sleeved shirts with a collar, looked happy and calm about the day ahead.

Stamos continued to show that he is a loving father as he celebrated the new chapter in his son’s life as he does many experiences on his social media.

In April 2021, he spoke about his love for his son.

“I can’t put into words the extent of the love I feel for this little man,” Stamos captioned a video. ‘Happy Birthday son. Only God knows what I would be without you.’

Bond for life: In April 2021, he spoke about his love for his son. “I can’t put into words the extent of the love I feel for this little man,” Stamos captioned a video. ‘Happy Birthday son. Only God knows what I would be without you’

In February 2021, Stamos said he found it “very difficult” to isolate himself from his son after being exposed to COVID-19.

The star was in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 for the third time, meaning he couldn’t get near Billy in case he carried the virus himself and accidentally passed it on to the toddler.

And John admitted it was “very hard” because he wanted nothing more than to “hold his kid.”

He said: ‘I think it doesn’t matter what your living situation or work situation is, I think everyone can understand that they can’t hold their child alone.’

John had told his followers on Twitter that Billy “went to bed crying” because he couldn’t be with his dad, and has now revealed the youngster still doesn’t understand why his dad isn’t home.

He added: “He’s still crying. He will FaceTime me, but then he starts to cry a lot. “I want to cuddle,” he says. “Daddy, I want to cuddle.”