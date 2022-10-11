John Profumo tried to gag the press over his affair with Christine Keeler, unsealed MI5 files show

<!–

Sex scandal minister John Profumo tried to get a D notice to silence the press about the affair that led to his demise, newly released files reveal.

He asked to meet with the head of MI5, saying he was “in trouble” over his relationship with model Christine Keeler.

Married Tory war minister Profumo and Soviet spy Yevgeny Ivanov both had sex with Miss Keeler in 1961 when she was 19 after being introduced to her by a mutual friend Stephen Ward.

Profumo later lied to the House of Commons, claiming there had been no impropriety, but was forced to resign when the truth came to light and the scandal later helped to overthrow the government.

Sex scandal minister John Profumo tried to get a D-notification to gag the press about the affair that led to his downfall, newly released files reveal

He asked to meet with the head of MI5, saying he was “in trouble” because of his relationship with model Christine Keeler (pictured in 1964)

MP ‘honked like a goose’ John Profumo would ‘honk like a wild goose’ during intimate moments, according to the secret files. While Stephen Ward was working on his memoir, he told a friend that “his story was worth the one thing about the whole affair.” Ward apparently thought ‘Christine’s stories’ [Keeler] and the other girls were really only interesting because of the intimate technicalities about the people they were dealing with.” The friend said, “As an example, he added that Profumo sometimes honked like a wild goose.”

Security agency files released today reveal his attempt to obtain a D-notice – an official Whitehall instruction to the media not to print information based on national security concerns.

As the scandal threatened to engulf him, he met with MI5 Director General Sir Roger Hollis in January 1963.

The files show that Sir Roger’s deputy, Graham Mitchell, believed Profumo’s comments at the meeting had been made “in the hope that there might be security reasons for taking action with the press, by means of a D notice or otherwise, to avoid publication, but that this hope was a vain’.

Before the tangled web of relationships became common knowledge, Profumo had been polled about a proposal to encourage Ivanov to defect and work for the UK.

But according to the newspapers, the minister thought he should ‘steer clear of that’.

Another man involved with Miss Keeler fired a revolver at osteopath Ward’s home in 1962 while she was there with model Mandy Rice-Davies.

That led to the relationship between Miss Keeler, Profumo, Ivanov and Ward being unraveled.

Russian spy with a penchant for women and treble whiskeys The Russian agent at the center of the Profumo affair stunned British spies with his outrageous behavior, security files show. Yevgeny Ivanov attracted attention by proposing women to diplomatic parties, drinking heavily and driving recklessly. A memo said he was “aggressively firm and argumentative” at a 1960 cocktail event hosted by a US naval attaché. It noted that he “asked for triple whiskeys” and was seen pinching “sensitive parts of the anatomy” of female guests. Ivanov, left, was also described in the classified files as ‘gentle’ but ‘snooty’.

Sir Roger wrote in a memo in January 1963: ‘Mr Profumo asked me to see him last night and told me he was in trouble.

“Then he told me about his acquaintance with Ward in the course of which he had met Ivanov and Christine.

“He said he’d visited Ward’s flat a number of times, usually when there were parties, but once or twice he’d found Christine there alone. He then referred to the shooting incident…

“He said he had been warned that the Sunday Pictorial and the News of the World had received a story from Christine claiming an association with him and possibly also bringing in Ivanov’s name by saying he was a Russian spy.”

Sir Roger thanked Profumo for letting him know, but said Ivanov had not been hired “for our work.”

Shortly after Profumo resigned in June 1963, it was alleged in the House of Commons that an attempt had been made to issue a D notice regarding Ivanov.

Sir Roger said in a memo that “no attention had been paid to it.”

Ivanov was recalled to Russia after the shooting.

Profumo, who devoted much of his life to charity after the scandal and was awarded a CBE, died in 2006 and Miss Keeler in 2017.