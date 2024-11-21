Home Politics John Prescott death: Latest updates and tributes as former Labor deputy prime minister dies aged 86 after battle with Alzheimer’s
John Prescott death: Latest updates and tributes as former Labor deputy prime minister dies aged 86 after battle with Alzheimer's

John Prescott death: Latest updates and tributes as former Labor deputy prime minister dies aged 86 after battle with Alzheimer's

By JAMIE BULLEN

Former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott has died aged 86 after a battle with Alzheimer’s, his family announced.

The former union activist and merchant seaman, who went on to become a key figure in Sir Tony Blair’s New Labor project, died “peacefully” and surrounded by family at his residence, they said.

He was ennobled in 2010 and presented to the upper house as Baron Prescott of Kingston upon Hull, having served for four decades as the city’s MP.

Keir Starmer: Lord Prescott was the ‘true giant’ of the Labor Party

Sir Keir Starmer said Lord Prescott was a “true giant of the Labor movement” and one of the “key architects” of the last Labor government.

The Prime Minister issued the following statement:

Family statement: Representing Hull was your ‘greatest honour’

In a statement issued after his death, his wife Pauline and sons Johnathan and David said that representing the people of Hull had been “his greatest honour”.

We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86.

He did it surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery.

John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, from his time as a waiter on cruise ships to becoming Britain’s longest-serving deputy prime minister.

John loved his home of Hull dearly and representing his town in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour. We would like to thank the incredible NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he died after living with Alzheimer’s.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

As you can imagine, our family needs to process our grief, so we respectfully request time and space to grieve privately. Thank you.

Lord Prescott was a key figure in Sir Tony Blair’s New Labor project, seen by many as the custodian of the party’s traditional values ​​in the face of modernizing leadership.

