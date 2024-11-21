John Prescott death: Latest updates and tributes as former Labor deputy prime minister dies aged 86 after battle with Alzheimer’s

Advertisement

Former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott has died aged 86 after a battle with Alzheimer’s, his family announced.

The former union activist and merchant seaman, who went on to become a key figure in Sir Tony Blair’s New Labor project, died “peacefully” and surrounded by family at his residence, they said.

He was ennobled in 2010 and presented to the upper house as Baron Prescott of Kingston upon Hull, having served for four decades as the city’s MP.

