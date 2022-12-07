John Pesutto elected as the new leader of the Victorian Liberals

[noscript_1]

Victorian Liberals have elected their new leader two weeks after a dramatic defeat in state elections.

John Pesutto was elected at a meeting in the party room Thursday morning after going head-to-head with Brad Battin.

Mr Pesutto narrowly beat out incumbent Labor member John Kennedy and asked Melissa Lowe to wrest Hawthorn’s seat in Melbourne’s leafy inner east last week.

John Pesutto (pictured) was chosen at a ballroom meeting Thursday morning.

Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews is pictured with his wife Catherine

The shadowy former attorney general lost his seat to Kennedy live during an election broadcast in 2018.

Pesutto, who has worked as a lawyer and consultant, is a moderate unlike Battin, who represents the party’s right-wing faction.

In his efforts to win back the seat, Pesutto said he and his team knocked on the doors of 80 percent of households in the 50,000-voter seat over the past year.

Brad Rowswell, Bridget Vallence, Ryan Smith and Richard Riordan have emerged as potential deputy-leader picks.

More to come…