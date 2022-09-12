John Oliver slammed for woke criticism of NYPD’s positive portrayal on Law & Order

“John Oliver should be evicted, one of Trump’s bigger failures,” wrote one Twitter user furiously over the late night host’s criticism of the NYPD and her network presentation on Law & Order.

The night before the Primetime Emmy awards, British comedian and host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, John Oliver, tore one of the most powerful men in his industry – Dick Wolf – over his complaint that the Law & Order franchise is too pro-cop. .

Oliver, 45, spent his entire Sunday night making fun of the long-running TV law enforcement franchise for consistently depicting police officers depicting criminal sex offenders as “good guys.”

Criticism of Oliver’s left-wing take on the extremely popular show arrived quickly and included personal and caustic insults against Oliver, as well as condemnations of his anti-police stance.

Journalist, actor and Twitter personality Ben Dreyfuss said of the pointed rant: “The writers of the John Oliver show are really running out of things to ‘destroy’.”

“Why aren’t the TV show’s protagonists incompetent and more corrupt?” Dreyfuss wrote, mocking Oliver’s criticism. “I mean, Law & Order only made one TV movie and the killer in that movie is one of the detectives who was a supporting character on the show for five years.”

One user wrote: ‘I’d rather glorify police than criminals…’

“A man from a country that is literally bursting at the seams spends all his time attacking the US,” wrote another.

A third argued that the NYPD “should be glorified.”

“They are the only ones to prevent the city from falling into total chaos. If you get robbed late at night, don’t call John Oliver,” he added.

“I want to know what neighborhood John lives in… Hmmm. for some reason I think there are plenty of cops around that he would call in a heartbeat. These guys, like Oliver, only get these jobs because they’re left-wing. It really is that simple. An impostor,’ wrote a fourth, apparently outraged by Oliver’s predictably alert attitude on the matter.

In fact, Oliver reportedly lives in a $10 million 4-bedroom penthouse on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, an area widely regarded as one of the safest in New York City. Other than the point, maybe Oliver is also… Reportedly employed a Donald Trump-created tax evader, whom he wholeheartedly criticized from his platform, for trying to palatial apartment.

Oliver told his audience that Dick Wolf, the famed executive producer of Law & Order: SVU, and father of the franchise, “maintains a close behind-the-scenes relationship with the NYPD, employs officers as advisors, and brags about the access he gets.” had. ‘

Law & Order will never deal with the realities of police work in any meaningful way. Because essentially Dick Wolf is the person in charge of Law & Order and his brand, and he knows exactly what he wants his shows to do and, most importantly, not do,” Oliver said.

He also claimed that Wolf knows that viewers of the show wouldn’t be happy with the police being portrayed chasing offenders of color, which is why the bad guys in the show are so often old, white men.

Oliver insists the show will never “meanly grapple with the realities of police work.”

Some observers of the play disagreed with the substance of Oliver’s argument because of the rising crime rates in New York City and most cities in the US.

“With crime and violence on the rise, everyone in NYC (liberal and conservative) wants more police presence,” Addie Shepherd wrote on Twitter.