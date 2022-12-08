John Mulaney and Olivia Munn keep it casual in relaxed outfits as they grab Wendy’s LaGuardia

<!–

John Mulaney and Oliva Munn looked casual as they walked through New York City’s LaGuardia Airport on Thursday.

Munn wore a dark green trench coat, a black sweater and black pants. She accessorized with a small black shoulder bag and white sneakers. Her dark hair was combed to the left and she wore thick-rimmed glasses.

The pair grabbed Wendy’s after they landed and happily chewed as they exited the airport.

The 40-year-old comedian wore a gray coat over a green sweater and a white button-up shirt peeking out of his collar.

He added jeans and walked in black sneakers.

A brown leather duffel bag slung over his shoulder.

The pair’s appearance came after Munn posted some sultry snaps as they were cruising on a boat with their son Malcolm Hiệp.

The Oklahoma-born actress – who has 2.8 million Instagram followers – used two fish emojis to endorse her Picturestaken last month while on a tropical family vacation.

It was at the unknown seaside destination where Olivia and John celebrated their son’s first birthday.

A week ago, Munn shared a cute video of little Malcolm enjoying his chocolate smash cake and saying what she thought were his first words: “I love you.”

Babies usually say their first word between the ages of 12 and 18 months, but parents often hear what they think are words as early as three months.

The 40-year-old comedian was still dating ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler when he first met Tales of the Walking Dead guest star while attending Seth Meyer’s wedding in 2013.

John originally officially started dating Olivia in February 2021 after that reconnecting ‘in church in LA.’

Mulaney’s divorce from the 37-year-old multidisciplinary artist was rounded January 6 after six years of marriage, and she retained primary custody of their nine-year-old French Bulldog Petunia.

Meanwhile, Munn previously romanced Tucker Roberts, Aaron Rodgers, Joel Kinnaman, and Chris Pine.

Mulaney is currently touring the United States on his From Scratch tour that will run through February 12.

John will also voice ‘Big’ Jack Horner in Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado’s widely acclaimed animated sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which hits US cinemas on December 21 and UK cinemas on February 3.

On the road until February 12! Mulaney is currently touring the United States on his From Scratch tour