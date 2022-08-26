John McEnroe hits back at King Richard portrayal of his first meeting with the Williams sisters

<!–

John McEnroe has commented on the portrayal of his first meeting with the Williams sisters in the hit Hollywood film King Richard, insisting that he didn’t refuse to meet the now legendary couple.

Following their upbringing and rising to stardom, the Williams-produced film, King Richard, shows McEnroe rejecting the sisters in their younger years.

That, he says, is a gross misconception.

“When she was brought to the field I was practicing on, I was told by my then-coach Paul Cohen and Richard Williams that she and Venus would become the two best players in the world,” said McEnroe. the New York Post.

“It was like, ‘Call me in 10 years, we’ll see what happens.”

American tennis champion John McEnroe released a documentary about his life on September 2.

Serena Williams has one last chance to equal Margaret Court’s all-time Grand Slam record

“I didn’t walk away in horror and didn’t refuse to see Serena,” McEnroe said. ‘I was there. I have seen them.

“Why would I walk away after being told I’m going to see two kids, ages 8 and 9, who will be the No. 1 of the future?

‘Why am I refusing to see these children? Because I’m a hothead? Not right.’

Barring a miraculous Grand Slam win in New York, Williams will end up a Slam short of Australia’s Margaret Court all-time women’s record.

The Williams sisters (center left and right) were executive producers of the critically acclaimed film

Either way, McEnroe sees her as a sporting deity, going beyond the world of a ball and racket.

“All you have to say about Serena is that she put herself in that pantheon of GOATS,” McEnroe said in a conference call ahead of the US Open,” he said.

“She’s up there with Billie Jean King. You mentioned Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady. There’s Serena.’

Richard Williams was integral to his daughters’ incredible success on and off the tennis court

If unsuccessful in her quest for a seventh American open title, Williams will end up with a total of 39 grand slams, 23 of which will be in women’s singles.

“She’s been very inspiring outside of court.” said Chrissie Evert. “On the field it is clear. Her track record, her strength, her mental toughness.

“But the intangibles – the fearlessness in her really impressed me. The fact that she has never set boundaries in tennis or in life.

As for her chances in the final stroke of her career, McEnroe believes anything is possible.

Will Smith won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for his role in King Richard

“Could be the first lap, or she could really run,” he said. ‘Depends on the audience.

“Sometimes when you don’t play well, you feel like the audience doesn’t understand that you’re having a hard time. It depends on how she reacts when things don’t go well or how she anticipates.

“Right now, of course, we know she can make shots, but it will be how well she can defend, recover and move. That’s the part that gets harder as you get older.”

Williams’ opponent in the first round is Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, whom she will meet on the first day of the Open, August 29.