John Mayer says sobriety has curbed his womanizing after THOSE A-list flings

John Mayer revealed in a new podcast that his decision to get sober six years ago has significantly changed his dating life and reputation as a celebrity womanizer.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter said his days of serial dating are largely over after he lost the “liquid courage” his drinking left him during a performance at the Call her daddy podcast.

Mayer’s statements about his diminished love life come after he was spotted last month on an apparently romantic dinner date with former Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka, 22, who is more than 20 years his junior.

He has previously dated a stunning array of high profile stars including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Jennifer Love Hewitt and more.

“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in any sort of… it doesn’t have a pattern anymore,” the rocker confessed to host Alex Cooper.

“I don’t really date — I don’t think I should, to be honest,” Mayer continued. “I stopped drinking six years ago, so I don’t have the liquid courage. I’m just dry hearted.’

He confessed earlier Complex in 2018 that he quit drinking after going all out at Drake’s 30th birthday party, leaving him hungover six days after.

“I remember thinking, ‘What happens if I keep going? I always stop here. What if I keep going?'” he recalled negotiating his drinking at the birthday party.

He added at the time that he had made a fool of himself and decided to stop drinking because he didn’t want to sacrifice so much of his musical talent to recover from bending.

Mayer also spoke of his “womanizing” reputation, which has followed him through his many breakups, some of which have been immortalized in song.

“I think, look, the elephant in the room is that I’m on a show that focuses on women, and I’ve got some name tags on me, like “Lothario” and “womanizer,” and I think that’s what that i.e.,’ he said.

“But I think people will be surprised to hear that I’m not much of — you know the meme of the man behind the tree? This was less [rubbing his hands together] and more like this [looking around quizzically]: “Me?” Because I was always told something like that shouldn’t happen,” he explained.

The lead guitarist for The Dead & Company said that when he was younger he “had to believe” that anyone showing romantic interest in him was an “accident”, so he felt the need to “take advantage” of it when it happened.

“And so I felt very deeply when someone liked me. Very deep,’ he continued.

Even though he’s in a relationship as someone who moves quickly from relationship to relationship, Mayer maintained that he always hoped for something more long-term.

“Every relationship I’ve ever had was devoted to the idea that this could go very far,” he claimed. “All my life, including today, if you told me I could have two great months with someone, but it ended on the first day of the third month, I wouldn’t be interested. I’ve always looked for opportunities for a long-term relationship.’

Elsewhere in the interview, Mayer challenged many critics’ view of him and his music as having a certain “jocky-ness.”

“I didn’t attend,” he claimed after the host asked him about his high school days. “So I think one of the bigger misnomers about me is that I have this kind of jocky-ness, you know? Like there’s an alpha, musician-jocky-ness to me, and the bottom line is that I went to school to get it over with. And my life started at three in the afternoon when I came home and played the guitar.’

Though Cooper noted that he didn’t bag a Grammy Award for his hit single Your Body Is A Wonderland until a few years out of high school.

“That was about my first girlfriend,” he clarified. “It was about the feeling, which I think was already a little nostalgic… I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was homesick for being 16.”

Cooper, like many of Mayer’s fans, was under the impression that it was about an unnamed A-list woman, but he claimed he wrote it before that was even a possibility.

“No, that’s one of those things that people have formed such an idea of, it’s reinforced over the years, no, no, no. I have never Met a celebrity when I wrote that song,” he said.

Mayer has a busy year ahead of him as he will kick off the final tour of the Grateful Dead continuation Dead & Company in Los Angeles on May 19, 2023.