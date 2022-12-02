John Lewis will build 1,000 new flats with his own furniture on the sites of the old Waitrose stores

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Department store giant John Lewis is hoping to build 1,000 new flats on sites of old Waitrose stores as part of a £500 million deal.

It wants to build one, two and three bedroom flats that will be fitted with John Lewis furniture before being let to tenants.

If the plans go ahead, the first 1,000 homes will be built on the sites of two Waitrose stores in Bromley and West Ealing in Greater London, and a vacant John Lewis warehouse in Mill Lane, Reading.

Department store giant John Lewis Partners is hoping to build 1,000 new flats on sites of old Waitrose stores as part of a £500 million deal. The homes will be furnished with John Lewis furniture before being rented out to tenants. Pictured: A home furnished with John Lewis goods

The West Ealing site would be redeveloped to add housing above a new Waitrose store. In Bromley, new housing is being built around the store’s existing car park.

It comes as part of a multi-million pound deal with investment giant Abrdn set up with plans from John Lewis Partners to eventually become a major 10,000-build landlord.

About half of the homes will be built on land owned by the company, which also owns Waitrose, which needs to be repurposed.

The move is part of the partnership’s nine-year plan to diversify beyond the retail sector.

The first 1,000 apartments will be built on the sites of two Waitrose stores in Bromley (photo of the store was taken 11 years ago) and West Ealing. Housing will also be built in place of a John Lewis warehouse in Reading

Last year there was that it aims to derive about 40 percent of its profits from retail by the end of this decade.

Nina Bhatia, executive director for strategy and commercial development, said: ‘Our partnership with Abrdn is an important milestone in our ambition to create much-needed quality housing in our communities.

“Our residents can expect homes furnished by John Lewis with first-class service and facilities.

In the coming decade, the department store giant hopes to build 10,000 homes. Some of the first 1,000 will be built at a Waitrose in West Ealing (pictured)

“The move underscores our commitment to building on the strength of our brands to diversify beyond retail into areas where trust really matters.”

Neil Slater, Head of Property at Abrdn, added: ‘The critical lack of quality rental properties in the UK needs to be addressed, so we are delighted to be working with the John Lewis Partnership to provide the required institutional investment.

“The aspirations and responsible ethos of our brands are both closely aligned, and our partnership should provide long-term returns to investors and give residents confidence in a top-quality living experience.”