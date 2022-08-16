John Lennon’s son Julian shocked by his father’s posthumous duet with Sir Paul McCartney

<!–

The son of murdered Beatles legend John Lennon has shared how difficult it was to watch his father’s posthumous performance at Glastonbury with former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney.

Lennon was brought back to life through the magic of video and artificial intelligence to perform a duet of the 1969 song “I’ve Got A Feeling” alongside Sir Paul, who delivered a stunning three-hour set on the summer festival in June.

The captivating stunt was the brainchild of Beatles documentary Get Back filmmaker Peter Jackson, who used machine learning technology to isolate Lennon’s vocals from decades-old recordings and arrange them to create a facsimile of a live performance. to create.

“I watched it on YouTube – and I basically said, ‘Errrr. . . I don’t know if I’m comfortable with that.” It shocked me,” said Julian, 59, whose mother was Lennon’s first wife Cynthia.

Julian was 17 years old when his father was shot and killed in December 1980.

He added that it was initially difficult to watch his late father be “brought back to life” to perform with his old Beatles bandmate – a stunt Macca first pulled during the opening concert of his world tour in the US. in April.

Julian couldn’t bring himself to watch the first performance, unsure of how he would perceive seeing a video of his late father projected onto a huge screen as he played an eerily accurate rendition of his soft, melodic vocals. to belong.

But when two months had passed since the concert in the US by the time Glasto rolled around in late June, Julian decided to cut the bullet and watch Sir Paul perform in the English countryside.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said, finding that he had finally come to terms with the idea of ​​seeing his father play on the big screen.

Sir Paul became the oldest ever headliner of the Worthy Farm festival when he played a week after his 80th birthday.

His massive set included performances with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen, as well as the Lennon duet that wowed the crowd.

Sir Paul McCartney gave a historic performance for Glastonbury’s legendary headliner slot on Saturday night thanks to the help of director Peter Jackson, left

Jackson, who directed The Lord Of The Rings, meanwhile discussed how he could use modern technology to facilitate Lennon’s posthumous performance, though he was reluctant to divulge much information.

“We developed a machine learning system that taught us what a guitar sounds like, what a bass sounds like, what a voice sounds like,” said the New Zealander.

“In fact, we taught the computer what John sounds like and what Paul sounds like.”

It is thought that Jackson used the same techniques and custom artificial intelligence to produce the Get Back documentary on The Beatles, separating background noise, instruments and speech from the original mono recordings so editors could use footage that would otherwise be unusable. .

After the heartwarming duet at Glastonbury, which was widely acclaimed by fans, Sir Paul admitted: ‘It’s so special to me. I know it’s virtual. There I sing again with John, we are together again.’