John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman denied parole for 12th time – nearly 42 years after murder

Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon in 1980 outside his Manhattan apartment building, has been paroled for the twelfth time.

Chapman, 67, appeared before a probation commission in late August, according to the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

He was 25 when he shot Lennon outside the apartment building on December 8, as Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono were returning to their Upper West Side apartment.

State officials have yet to make available transcripts of Chapman’s latest board interview, but he has repeatedly expressed regret in past hearings.

Chapman called his actions “despicable” at his 2020 hearing and said he would have “not a single complaint” if they chose to leave him in prison for the rest of his life.

He added at the time, “I killed him… because he was very, very, very famous and that’s the only reason and I was very, very, very, very looking for self-aggrandizement. Very selfish.’

He has previously said that every year he is “more and more ashamed” of the crime.

On the day of the murder, he went to The Dakota in the afternoon and asked Lennon to sign an album for him.

He then forced him to get into his waiting limo to go to the recording studio.

“I was too far into it,” Chapman told a parole board in 2018. “I remember thinking, ‘Hey, you’ve got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.’ But I really wouldn’t just go home.’

Chapman is serving a 20-year to life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility, north of New York City, according to state online corrections

When Lennon returned to the building with Yoko around 10:30 PM that night, Chapman was still there.

He shot him four times in the back and shoulder. Lennon was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later.

When police arrived to arrest Chapman, he flipped through pages of The Catcher in the Rye.

At trial, he rejected his attorney’s attempts to enter a plea for insanity and pleaded guilty instead.

He was first eligible for parole in 2000.

In prison he is kept isolated against his will to protect him from other inmates.

He works as an administrative clerk and is only allowed out of his cell for three hours a day.

He is due to appear in probation in February 2024.