John Lennon’s son Sean makes rare emotional comments about the ‘loss’ of his father

Sean Ono Lennon opened up about coping with the loss of his father, Beatles legend John Lennon, when he was just five years old.

The artist, now 49, revealed that music became a way to feel connected to the father he tragically lost when John was murdered in December 1980 aged just 40.

“I never played music because I was good at it,” Sean said in a candid interview with People on Thursday. ‘I lost my father and I didn’t know how to fill that void. Learning to play his songs on guitar was a way to process the loss with an activity that made me feel connected to him.”

In a moving reflection on grief, he added: “When you’ve lost a parent, those kinds of things motivate you – because you’re trying to find them.

‘Making music always gave me the feeling that I got to know him better.’

This candid revelation comes after Sean recently revealed Taylor Swift lyrics that made him feel “uncomfortable.”

Lennon took to Twitter after Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” after the pop star officially endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, declaring, “Hating Taylor Swift doesn’t look good.”

Lennon said that while he has never been a fan of Swift’s music, he recognizes that she is a “uniquely successful American.”

The next day, he admitted to listening to Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit Bad Blood, although he confessed he wasn’t a fan of it.

“I can’t believe I forgot this one, but I actually remember a Taylor song called Bad Blood (or something like that).

“I remember her rhyming ‘mad love’ with ‘bad blood’ and it made me uncomfortable,” he wrote referring to the song.

“This just means it wasn’t true that I don’t know any songs,” he clarified.

‘I know that one. I have nothing against her. I have a lot of respect for what she has achieved. I certainly could never do what she does.’

Swift, 34, endorsed Harris and her vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, after the presidential debate on September 10.

Sean Ono Lennon, born October 9, 1975, is the only son of Beatles icon John Lennon and artist Yoko Ono.

He paved his own way in music and released solo albums with his eponymous band such as Into the Sun (1998) and The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger (2014).

In addition to his musical career, Sean has been active in various social and political causes, continuing his parents’ legacy of activism.

He is in a long-term relationship with Charlotte Kemp Muhl, whom he met in 2005 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.