John Lennon-lookalike eco protester who tied himself to the goalposts during match is jailed

A John Lennon-esque eco-fanatic Just Stop Oil who blatantly disrupted Everton’s Premier League game against Newcastle by tying himself to the goalposts before being dragged off the field by police has been sentenced to six weeks in prison.

Dorset-born radical student Louis McKechnie stormed the grounds of Goodison Park on March 17 in an orange Just Stop Oil T-shirt and secured himself to the goalpost by the neck with a metal zip in a ‘reckless’ and ‘potentially very dangerous’ climate change protest.

The 21-year-old activist, who has been arrested about 20 times, halted play for about 10 minutes before stadium staff pryed him free with huge pruning shears and was dragged off the field by the police to whoops and whoops. of thousands of furious football fans.

Footage shot for a YouTube video shows McKechnie descending the stairs into the grandstand and climbing over a fence to enter the field, while a fan yelled at him, “F*** off you bleat. ‘

In a trial at the South Sefton Magistrates’ Court, McKechnie was found guilty of serious offenses and sentenced to six weeks in prison. The protester was also fined £50, or a day’s imprisonment, for entering the field of play, subject to a three-year football ban and ordered to pay £500 towards prosecution costs.

McKechnie told the court that Just Stop Oil was a civilian resistance group that wanted the government to act to end fossil fuel use – and had chosen that game because Everton played against Newcastle, a football team sponsored by oil company Saudi Aramco.

He said: ‘We came up with the idea of ​​how to get the most attention for that name, Just Stop Oil, and of course football is the biggest cultural phenomenon there is today.

Hopefully, public awareness will lead to public action that, if we can get the government to listen to us, could even save many lives.

District Judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced him to conviction, saying, “I have no doubts about what you have told me that you are passionate about your cause. Apparently not that passionate about football.’ She said his actions were “reckless” and “potentially very dangerous.”

Prosecutor Simon Jones said McKechnie took the field at the end of Gwladys Street early in the second half of the game against Newcastle.

McKechnie, dressed in an orange Just Stop Oil T-shirt, stood on the field for about 10 minutes as the stewards tried to remove him, Mr Jones said.

The court heard that the game was extended by 14 minutes after the stoppage and Everton scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Pc Colin White, who arrested McKechnie after being carried off the field, told the court a supporter attempted to assault the activist.

He added: “At that point in the football season, Everton was struggling so there was already a lot of frustration in the crowd. When Mr. McKechnie went onto the field and attached himself to the post, there was a lot of frustration, a lot of yelling, a lot of cussing and the occasional rocket thrown onto the field in the direction of the goal.’

Laura O’Brien, on the defensive, said McKechnie was responding to the climate emergency and what he believes to be failing democratic processes.

She said: ‘As the world watches this billion-pound venture that is Premier League football, which people are fascinated by, he’s sending them the message that we just need to stop oil.’

The court heard that McKechnie, who gave his address as HMP Altcourse, had previously been convicted of aggravated trespass and intentionally blocking the highway.

He has been jailed for blocking the M25 as part of an Insulate Britain protest, but said his prison experience hadn’t deterred him and he would be willing to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the matter.

McKechnie awaits trial for allegedly damaging a Vincent van Gogh painting in London after pleading innocent.