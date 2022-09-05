John Legend spells out the details of his falling out with Kanye West in interview with New Yorker

John Legend sheds light on his feud with his former boyfriend Kanye West in a new interview with the New Yorker.

The 43-year-old EGOT winner got candid in the conversation, calling it his “favorite interview in ages.”

He told Michael Schulman that they eventually cut ties because he supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election instead of the rapper, who was acting as an independent.

More broadly, the singer-songwriter said, “I don’t feel like politics should be everything in your relationships, and your relationships with people shouldn’t just be determined by who they voted for.”

He continued, “But I do believe that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and that will of course affect your friendships.”

The U-Penn graduate doubled down on his belief that politics isn’t the only thing, across all of his relationships: “I don’t want to live a life so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t.” ‘

“But values ​​are important and character is important and moral compass is important,” he admitted.

The father-of-three explained: ‘I don’t know what will happen’ [with Kanye] in the future, but he was very angry with me for not supporting him and I supported Joe Biden. It’s up to him whether he gets over it.’

John is just one of many acquaintances the Chicago-born music artist has cut from his life over the past few years.

Currently, West is on the run with Adidas, Kid Cudi and perhaps most controversially, Pete Davidson.

Drake used to be on that list too, but the two mended things ahead of their Free Larry Hoover concert last December.

Meanwhile, as Legend plans for the release of his forthcoming album Legend and the birth of his fourth child with wife Chrissy Teigen, you’re in the crosshairs of co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the creative in February 2021, rebounding months later with Davidson. The two broke up after nine months of dating.

Earlier this week, Kanye disclosed a disagreement between him and his ex-wife over where their children should go to school.

They share North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and Psalm three. While Kim wishes their two older children continue to attend their private school, Kanye insists they attend his newly launched Donda Academy.

As for Chrissy and John, the couple is stronger than ever after losing their third child, a son named Jack.

They share Luna, six, and Miles, four, with Teigen announcing weeks ago that she’s expecting another bundle of joy.

She shared the news in a lengthy caption on Instagram, admitting that the past few years have been “a blur of emotions” following the loss of their son midway through her previous pregnancy.

They then became pregnant via IVF – which made her hesitant to share the news of her pregnancy with the public.