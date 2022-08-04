John Legend says Kanye’s support of Trump ‘became too much for us to sustain our friendship’

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West isn’t what it used to be because of the rapper’s support for former President Donald Trump.

Legend spoke out about the couple’s now-tarnished friendship on an episode of CNN’s The Ax Files, revealing that they publicly disagreed about Kanye’s presidency, supporting Trump and that it was “becoming too much for us to keep our friendship honest.” ‘.

West was an outspoken supporter of Trump when the former president was in office, while Legend has been a longtime Trump critic.

In the podcast episode released on Thursday, Legend revealed that their spat was also a result of West becoming upset for not supporting Trump’s candidacy for president.

“He was angry that I did not support his candidacy for the presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons,” Legend said.

“Let me ask you about your relationship with him,” podcast host David Axelrod said, “because I know you guys are still friends, but he’s, you know, his behavior and his politics, I think — his politics is very different or has been very different from yours?’

The legend replied, “Well, you know, we’re not friends as much as we used to be because I think honestly, because we publicly disagreed about his presidency, his support for Trump, I think it’s, uh, too much became for us. to keep our friendship going, honestly.’

“You weren’t alone in that, by the way,” Axelrod said.

“I wasn’t alone in that, but you know, he wasn’t happy about that. And we really haven’t been around since,” said Legend.

“What don’t people understand about him?” asked Axelrod.

“Well, I think people know a lot about him. I think. Um, he’s been very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health and he’s very real, honestly,” Legend replied.

“So I think there’s not a lot about him that people don’t understand, like he’s been pretty candid with his opinions, his struggles, all the things he’s dealing with,” he added.

“And, uh, I think what you see with him is about what you get. I don’t feel like he is a very different person in private than in public. I think you kind of see the real Kanye in public.”

Last November, Kanye revealed that he still supports Donald Trump.

“I’m still wearing a red hat today, I’ll let you all know,” he said. ‘Maybe I’m not wearing it’ [at the moment] but I’ll let you know where I stand,” he said then.

The public outcry is a huge turning point from 2020, when the rapper, in a bizarre interview for Forbes, said he “took off the red hat” after an apparent argument with the president.

Kanye West said in November 2021 that he still supports Donald Trump as he lashed out at “Cancel Culture” and the #MeToo movement in a candid conversation on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs. Pictured: West meets Trump at the White House in 2018

Kanye first met then-President-elect Trump in December 2016 during a visit to Trump Tower in New York. He later said it was wrong to assume Trump was using him to siphon black Democrat votes with his 2020 presidential bid.

However, he has previously spoken out for Trump and wore a Make America Great Again hat when he visited the White House in 2018.

In a disjointed speech to Trump and reporters in the Oval Office, he said the former president is “on his heroic journey.” West said to Trump, “I love you,” as he came over to give him a hug.

But on July 4, 2020, he announced he was no longer supporting Trump when he launched his own presidential bid. “I’m taking off the red hat with this interview,” he told Forbes, though it’s unclear whether Trump’s handling of the pandemic — which Kayne called “one big mess” — could have been a reason as well.

He also said it was wrong to assume that black people will always vote for Democrats. “Saying that the black vote is democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,” he claimed.

The rapper denies claims that he was being used by Trump last year to siphon black Democrat votes with his presidential bid.

Reports at the time said Trump had “kind words to West, but also said he had ‘crazy tendencies’ in return.”