John Legend is shirt free as he kisses topless wife Chrissy Teigen for Wonder Woman video

John Legend released the music video for his new song Wonder Woman on his official YouTube account on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old performer was joined by his wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen, as he gushed about how she’s the “best” and has “superhuman” powers.

They are seen shirtless making love in a room and they are also filmed kissing in a bathtub.

Other highlights include the two kissing in a bubble bath.

And they are also seen smiling as she wears a nude one-piece swimsuit while swimming in a pool.

Also featured in the clip are their children Luna, six years old, and Miles four years old.

The song was included as part of the singer’s latest album, Legend, which was released earlier this month.

The video started with Legend remaining topless for much of the clip, humming the opening lines of the song.

Teigen, 36, then made her first appearance, and the singer said she was always there to rescue me at the end of my road.

He further described her as “my saving grace” who took care of him “when the whole world comes crashing down.”

When Legend started singing the first chorus, Miles and Luna were seen spending some quality time with their parents on a trip to a swimming pool.

The singer also made it a point to express that “you are superhuman, and I am only a man.”

The La La Land actor later stared at his wife from behind a window, describing her as “the best at my worst” and “more than I deserve.”

Legend, Teigen and their children were then shown walking the streets of a picturesque town.

The social media personality then rubbed off on her growing baby bump, which was visible through her translucent blue dress.

Miles showed his affection for his mother by kissing her on the cheek as she relaxed on a couch.

When Legend started playing the second chorus of the song, he started playing the song on a piano installed on a hill.

The singer and social media personality were then shown pursed lips before sitting on a bench with their kids.

Luna later jumped into a pool and splashed her father, much to Teigen’s amusement.

The happy couple were then seen kissing over a romantic night on the town.

Wonder Woman’s music video ended with Legend planting a kiss on his wife’s stomach.

Family man: The 43-year-old performer was joined by not only Teigen, but also their children Luna and Miles