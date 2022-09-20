John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen enjoy a glamorous date night together

Chrissy Teigen rocked her growing baby bump in an instant with husband John Legend as she emotionally announced she can “finally feel the baby.”

The TV personality, 36, who announced her pregnancy in August, looked glamorous as she headed for a romantic date night with husband John, 43.

After their date night, Chrissy . revealed she doesn’t have to text her doctor every day because she can “feel the baby” after getting pregnant two years ago after a life-saving abortion.

Tuesday on Twitter, she wrote: “I’m finally feeling the baby so I don’t have to text my doctor for a daily ultrasound ride.”

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently admitted that the loss of her and John’s son, Jack, in 2020 was due to a life-saving abortion rather than miscarriage.

Elsewhere, John took to Instagram Monday night to capture his date night with Chrissy, as they both dressed to perfection for the occasion.

John donned a classic black tuxedo, which he chose to pair with a white shirt and black bow tie.

To complete his look, the All Of Me hitmaker slipped into a pair of shiny black dress shoes.

He added a short caption to his post that he shared with his 14.8 million followers, typing: “Love me a tuxed up date night.” The singer added a red heart emoji at the end.

His wife and author chose a pop of color in her ensemble and wore a long, flowing pink dress.

The strapless dress had an empire waist that perfectly showcased her growing baby bump.

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle, with a few strands pulled back so a few strands could encircle her face.

To spice up her look, the actress added a pair of long, dangling white earrings, but chose not to add any other jewelry.

The couple posed outside for an adorable photo and stood close together to capture the happy moment.

Last month in August, Chrissy announced to her 39.2 million followers on Instagram that she is expecting another child with her husband.

The couple already share two children, six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles.

“The past few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but the joy has filled our homes and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (lately in the leg, as you can see!) we’ve got another one on the way,” she had written.

She then explained that she had been waiting for a while to announce the news. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if today is healthy I’ll announce it,’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous yet.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful. Okay, it’s been really hard to keep this up for so long!’ added Chrissy.

Both Chrissy and John experienced the loss of their unborn son, Jack, at twenty weeks old in 2020.

However, at Propper Daley’s A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation Summit held on September 15, the Chrissy’s Court star admitted she had a life-saving abortion rather than a miscarriage.

“Halfway through it became very clear that he would not survive, and neither would I without medical intervention,” she explains. Entertainment tonight.

“Let’s just call it what it was, it was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby who had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never put that together until a few months ago,” the mother of two, soon to be three, added.

Chrissy said the realization of what had happened reportedly came after Roe v. Wade was quashed in June. She also stated that she told the world ‘it was a miscarriage’ but ‘got frustrated that I didn’t say what it was in the first place, and felt stupid that it had taken me over a year to really understand “that we had an abortion.”

Shortly after her reveal, the star jumped on her Twitter page to respond to backlash and criticism she had received.

In the tweet she shared, Chrissy wrote: “I knew this was going to happen, and honestly I’ve seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel any worse, though.’

Despite the media frenzy, the model and the singer have happily prepared to welcome another child into their family.

Respond: Chrissy shared a tweet on her own Twitter page to respond to criticism she received following the details of her pregnancy loss