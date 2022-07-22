John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take kids camel riding as they check out ‘majestic’ Egyptian pyramids

They both continue to rise to new peaks in their individual careers.

And John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got to see some of the most famous peaks in the world.

The 43-year-old EGOT winner took to Instagram to share some gorgeous snaps of her and the 36-year-old model visiting the Egyptian pyramids on Friday while riding camels.

Scroll down for video

Stunning: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were joined by six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles as they rode camels during a visit to the Egyptian pyramids while riding camels on Friday

The two were not alone, as they were joined by their two precious children: six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles.

The power couple were both dressed in black as they posed for a beautiful family photo as they sat among the humps of the tall four-legged desert animal.

John even stopped it while posing for a haircut with the illusion of having his index finger on the top of the tallest pyramid.

Watched: The 43-year-old EGOT winner shared images from the incredible excursion

Such a father: John even stopped it while posing for a wink with the illusion that he had his index finger at the top of the highest pyramid

Epic: He shared a more detailed view of the pyramid

Awesome: He also shared a photo of the iconic limestone statue known as the Great Sphinx of Giza

Riding High: John also shared a photo of himself impressively riding a horse standing on its hind legs

He also shared a photo of the iconic limestone statue known as the Great Sphinx of Giza.

It’s undoubtedly a time for family celebration as Chrissy recently celebrated a year of alcohol after “hiccups” during her sobriety journey.

The 36-year-old influencer – with 52.6 million followers on social media – instagram story a screenshot on Monday of a sober app that reads 365 days, with the caption: “LOL finally!”

‘Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss the feeling that I sometimes feel a bit grumpy and carefree, but to be honest towards the end it didn’t give me that nice feeling anymore,” she says. wrote.

Congratulations! It’s undoubtedly a time for family celebration as Chrissy recently celebrated a year of alcohol after ‘hiccups’ during her sobriety journey (pictured Saturday)

The 36-year-old influencer – with 52.6 million followers on social media – posted a screenshot of a sober app that read 365 days, with the caption: “LOL finally!”

‘I drank to end the crazy anxiety that usually went away later when I – understand this – stopped drinking! sigh. I feel very good anyway. sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember much better than I do because of alcohol. Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a blooming onion at my home. I wish I was awake for that. I wish I really remembered every award show lol.

“There are pictures of great moments in life where my eyes just look… gone. Some are from real work shoots, others just beach days with the family. While I STILL don’t know if I’ll ever drink again, I do know that I don’t ever want to be like that again. And for now, none are the best. I let the bad dreams come up and try to solve them in therapy, without alcohol. Prayers for a blooming onion again, @outback?’

Chrissy’s booze-free journey originally began in December 2020 when she read Holly Whitaker’s 2019 book Quit Like a Woman after she “finished making fun of myself in front of people.”

‘Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss the feeling of feeling silly and carefree at times, but to be honest towards the end it didn’t give me that nice feeling anymore,” she wrote.

Chrissy’s booze-free journey originally began in December 2020 when she read Holly Whitaker’s 2019 book Quit Like a Woman after she “finished making an a** of myself in front of people”

Teigen – who teamed up with Smirnoff vodka (pictured) in 2017 – wrote at the time: “[I was] tired of drinking for the day and feeling like I’m scared at 6am, can’t sleep’

Oops! However, Cravings’ author fell off the wagon due to ‘a few (wine) hiccups’ and started all over again in July 2021 (pictured in 2020)

Teigen – who partnered with Smirnoff vodka in 2017 – wrote at the time: “[I was] tired of drinking for the day and feeling like you’re scared at 6am, can’t sleep.’

However, the author of Cravings fell off the car due to ‘some (wine) hitches in the road’ and started all over again in July 2021.

On October 26, Chrissy discussed her sobriety during a performance on TODAY admit how society normalizes daytime drinking for mothers.

‘I’ve just never really had that period of clear thinking’: On October 26, Chrissy discussed her sobriety during a performance on TODAY in which she admitted how society normalizes daytime drinking for mothers

‘Except for being pregnant, I hadn’t gone for more than a day or two’ [without a drink], since I started drinking at 20 or so. I just never really had that period of clear thinking,” Teigen said.

“It just started to get embarrassing, like awards shows and stuff. And everyone memes it because it’s funny and cute, right? That you fell asleep or something at the Oscars. It got embarrassing and, of course, with someone like [my husband John Legend].

“It’s hard to be around someone so respected and so loved and so loved. I can’t be the messy one. Waking up in the morning and saying, “Oh, what did I say?” It was so embarrassing. That feeling is not worth it. Not to mention the headaches and all.’