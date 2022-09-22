John Kerry admits he doesn’t think the Inflation Reduction Act has ‘much to do with inflation’

<!–

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said publicly that President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act doesn’t have “much” to do with inflation — even as he praised the bill’s billions in climate finance.

Kerry was referring to the title of the bill that Senate leaders held onto the resurrected legislation after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer was able to strike a deal with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who had repeatedly expressed concerns about possible impact on record inflation.

Negotiators scrapped Biden’s proposals, many of his original Build Back Better plan, and hit with the name Inflation Reduction Act, even though many of the most ambitious programs the government has been applauding involved carbon reductions and new funds. to promote electric vehicles.

Kerry, the Biden administration’s special climate envoy, emphasized those provisions of the new law. The law includes $375 billion in programs designed to tackle climate change.

“And I’m not sure how much it has to do with inflation, but that’s okay,” climate envoy John Kerry said of the new Inflation Adjustment Act.

The former Massachusetts senator and former secretary of state also joked about the name. “We run around and say, ‘I support the IRA. That’s difficult in politics, but here we are.”

A Congressional Budget Act final score for the bill said it would reduce the deficit by $238 billion, saying it would have a “negligible” effect on prices next year. E. An analysis by the Penn Wharton The fiscal model concluded that the ‘impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable’, partly because the deficit reduction in the early years was offset by payments to households that do not have ‘liquidity constraints’.

The bill includes funds to encourage investment in alternative energy

The bill was amended and renamed to address Senator Joe Manchin’s (DW.Va.) concerns about inflation

President Biden Pitched His Electric Vehicle Provisions

By some estimates, it could cut US carbon emissions by 40 percent

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listen to President Joe Biden at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at UN headquarters

The law includes billions to promote wind, solar and other renewable energy, has tax incentives for the production of batteries and electric vehicles, and allows Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for lower prices. It also has a 1% surcharge on company share repurchases as a revenue booster.

The bill, which the Senate passed 51-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties, greeted the bill as “astonishing.”

He pointed to investment loans that he said would “probably do more than almost everything else in the bill.” We don’t have to let the government make choices about winners and losers. The market is going to choose,” he said.

“You inventors and investors are going to help that, and we’re going to get there.”