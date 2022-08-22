John Ibrahim throws first birthday party for his son in Sydney alongside wife

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

John Ibrahim has traded clubs in King’s Cross for children’s parties with adorable photos of the father celebrating his son’s first birthday.

In any case, the former owner of the Kings Cross nightclub was the doting father when he showered his son Elvis with gifts on Saturday along with his longtime partner and fiancée Sarah Budge at their home in Dover Heights in eastern Sydney.

Sweet photos from the occasion show the trio posing next to a bunch of colorful balloons and plates of food for the Under the Sea themed party.

Cupcakes were decorated with a photo of little Elvis in a party hat, while a towering two-tier cake was covered with various sea creatures.

At least John Ibrahim was the doting father when he showered his son Elvis with gifts along with his longtime partner and fiancée Sarah Budge at their home in Dover Heights in eastern Sydney on Saturday.

About 80 guests attended the party, including Beau Ryan and his wife Kara.

Ibrahim’s close friend Kyle Sandilands was unable to attend due to the recent birth of his son.

There was also a sushi chef, a magician and face painters present.

Ibrahim and his fiancée Sarah have been dating since 2015 after meeting when he bought the Potts Point building where she ran a restaurant.

He has two other children from previous relationships, including an adult son, Daniel, 31.

The doting father bought his first nightclub when he was 19 and soon became a prominent owner of a nightclub in King’s Cross

Cupcakes featuring Elvis’ face and other ocean-themed food plates were spotted at the party

Shooting is underway for Ibrahim’s highly anticipated TV drama Last King of the Cross, inspired by his autobiography of the same title.

The 10-episode series tells the story of Lebanon-born John and Sam Ibrahim, who grew up in western Sydney before becoming prominent figures in the Kings Cross nightclub district.

Ibrahim bought his first nightclub when he was 19 and had an empire by the time he was 26.

The miniseries will also explore key events in the nightclub boss’s life, including surviving a near-fatal stabbing and fending off attempts by bicycles trying to conquer his empire.