John Ibrahim is the loving father every inch as he hugs son Elvis

John Ibrahim and his model partner Sarah Budge welcomed their first child, son Elvis, in late August.

And on Saturday, the Kings Cross identity proved to be the doting father every inch as he cuddled his son outside his home in Sydney’s Dover Heights.

John, 54, looked casually cool in a black long-sleeved shirt, matching jeans and a baseball cap as he carried his son to their house.

Closely followed by his glamorous girlfriend Sarah, 31, who drew attention to her incredible post-baby body in a black long-sleeved top and high-waisted jeans.

She completed her look with designer sunglasses.

A friend of the couple confirmed Elvis’ birth to Daily Mail Australia in early September, and it’s clear that the baby arrived on August 31.

John has two other children from previous relationships, including an adult son, Daniel, 31.

He also has a seven-year-old child that he shares with his old friend.

The businessman looked chic in an all-black ensemble

Sarah and John have been dating since 2015 after meeting when John bought the Potts Point building where she ran a restaurant.

She has recently moved from her flat in Leichhardt, in Sydney’s west, to John’s Dover Heights clifftop mansion to the east of the city.

Sarah launched Crane Bar in May 2013, which was known for its Japanese fusion food, cocktails and music.

Earlier this year, she was devastated to realize her business would not recover from the pandemic shutdown, which hit the Australian hospitality industry hard.

“Sarah is a bit devastated,” a friend told the Daily Mail Australia earlier this year.

“She’s discouraged right now.”