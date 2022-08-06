John Ibrahim and fiancée Sarah Budge head out for lunch in Double Bay

Former Kings Cross nightclub owner John Ibrahim and his fiancée Sarah Budge looked gloomy as they went for lunch at Saké in Sydney’s Double Bay on Friday.

The pair donned all black with John, 54, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans for the cold weather, along with a black jacket thrown over his arm.

He wore black and white sneakers and dark designer sunglasses, which contrasted with his stylishly disheveled gray hair.

Kings Cross personality John Ibrahim, 54, (pictured) and his fiancée Sarah Budge appeared gloomy Friday as they headed out for lunch at Saké in Sydney’s Double Bay

Meanwhile, his glamorous partner Sarah, 31, wore a black shirt paired with matching trousers and a fuzzy black jacket.

Her short dark hair fell over her face which she covered in designer black shades while donning black and white sneakers and carrying a canvas bag.

Sarah and John have been dating since 2015 after they met when John bought the Potts Point building where she ran a restaurant.

In June, sources confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the couple had recently become engaged.

A friend of the couple confirmed the birth of their son Elvis in early September 2021 and it is clear that the baby arrived on August 31, 2021.

John has two other children from previous relationships, including an adult son, Daniel, 31.

He also has an eight-year-old child that he shares with his old friend.

The day out comes after photos recently surfaced from the set of upcoming crime drama Last King of the Cross.

They brought a red light district to life, with strip clubs and shops for adults.

Sarah and John have been dating since 2015 after meeting when John bought the Potts Point building where she ran a restaurant

A restaurant and coffee lounge called the Cosmopolitan are also pictured, but the most iconic decor is arguably the legendary strip club Porky’s.

The club was previously featured in the TV series Underbelly: The Golden Mile and officially closed in 2018, after 30 years.

The 10-episode series tells the story of brothers John and Sam Ibrahim, who were prominent figures in the Kings Cross nightclub district.

It can also investigate key events in John’s life, including surviving a near-fatal stabbing and other attempts on his life, with Lincoln Younes playing his part.

Sources close to the production say he was “very picky” about the actor who played him, but was impressed by Lincoln’s, 30, acting ability and his similarly dark complexion and light eyes.