JOHN HUGHES OBITUARY: ‘Yogi’ wanted to be known as a Celtic man… he was all that and more

The screams were as robust and muscular as the player they intended to inspire. This jungle sound of ‘Feed the Bear’ was regularly rewarded by John ‘Yogi’ Hughes who indulged in something lively, powerful and spectacular.

The Celtic player, who has passed away at the age of 79, has won seven league titles, four Scottish Cups and five League Cups during his tenure at Parkhead, but was always remorseful for the two who escaped.

He played in the European Cup five times in the 1967 campaign, but declared himself injured before the final and became a spectator on Celtic’s biggest day. He played in the 1970 European Cup final but missed a big chance in extra time before Feyenoord won 2-1.

“Stein has never forgiven me for that,” he told me two years ago on the 50th anniversary of that campaign.

Hughes was sold to Crystal Palace a year later and then moved to Sunderland before a knee injury halted his career.

His antipathy towards Stein held up, but his disappointment at not playing in Lisbon was soured by time and the reaction of the other Lisbon Lions, who always brought him into the fold at official events. And by fans who appreciated his gifts, who were lavish, unpredictable but regularly devastating.

Born in Coatbridge in 1943, he was a talented schoolboy who quickly became a star of St. Augustine and was greatly influenced by Jimmy Johnstone’s mother for his precocious talents.

Celtic legend John ‘Yogi’ Hughes (left) has died aged 79 – dying on Monday night

Hughes (right) won a plethora of trophies at Celtic, including the 1965 Scottish League Cup

“She didn’t believe I was under 12 and eligible for the elementary school team,” Hughes says after his school beat Jinky’s St. Columba’s or Uddingston. “She hit me with her umbrella after the game.”

After a brief stint with Shotts Bon Accord, Hughes signed for Celtic in 1959 and played for the club he loved throughout the 1960s. He played 416 games for the club and scored a very creditable 189 goals.

But this statistic, impressive as it may be, doesn’t provide a real measure of its greatness. At 1.80 m in length and robustly constructed, Hughes was best measured in moments and in excellent performance.

He was good enough to make his debut as a 17-year-old in 1960, when Celtic went through a time of constant underachievement. Hughes was strong enough in mind and body to survive until the Stein era began in 1965. The medals then flowed, even if the disappointments could not be fully stabilized.

Hughes was able to play on both wings or as a striker. He was most regularly employed as a left winger, completing his excellent scoring record by providing opportunities to Willie Wallace, Stevie Chalmers and Joe McBride.

He (centre) played 416 games for Celtic, scoring a very creditable 189 goals (including this strike against Leeds United in the European Cup semi-final second leg at Hampden Park)

The highlights of a career littered with accolades can be quickly picked out by those who have seen it in full swing. He was calm enough to score two penalties, aged 22, in a League Cup final win against Rangers in 1965.

He was agile enough to score five times in an 8-0 win against Aberdeen in 1965 on a frozen field that would no longer be achieved today. It was said that Hughes played in training shoes.

“It was a couple of sannies,” he confided much later. “And they belonged to Billy McNeill.”

He also scored a great goal against England at Hampden in 1968, but only earned eight caps.

“I never worried about playing for Scotland,” he said. Celtic players would play and be booed by our own support. That’s a fact. Many of them wanted a team full of Rangers players.

‘I regularly withdrew from squadrons. I wasn’t alone at the time and it wasn’t just Celtic players.”

His best performance, however, was against Leeds United in the second leg of the 1970 European Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Celtic had won the first game at Elland Road 1-0, but Billy Bremner had equalized the equalizer in Glasgow with a beautiful shot.

Hughes, deployed as a striker, turned the tide in Celtic’s favour. Muscular, thoughtful, he defeated Jackie Charlton, the mainstay of the Leeds defence, and scored with a diving header. Celtic then won the match 2-1 (3-1 in total) and reached the final against Feyenoord.

Before that strike against Leeds, Hughes led them forward with this diving effort in the draw

The unstoppable power of the Hughes performance was no surprise, although his scoring was somewhat unusual. “I ended up being Celtic’s seventh best goalscorer,” he said. “Still, I doubt I hit double digits with my head. I always said Wee Jinky was better with his head than I was.’

Hughes was always at the center of Celtic pub arguments in the 1960s, and these debates could continue on the terraces. Some considered him inconsistent, but his numbers suggest this is unfair. His size and raging style made him stand out, so runs that ended in failure were clear for the support.

However, he regularly motivated the masses with extraordinary contributions. He was undoubtedly a Celtic great for several reasons.

Firstly, his longevity at Celtic Park meant he played with Willie Fernie and Kenny Dalglish. However, he was sold at the age of 28. Second, his honors list allows no argument. Third, and perhaps most importantly, he was a player who could lift a crowd, cause a roar simply by waiting for the ball.

“Feed the Bear” was often sung in hope and expectation, but also in despair, because fans believed that Yogi would save them from destruction. Their faith was regularly and amply rewarded.

After he retired from playing, he led Baillieston, Stranraer and the Scottish Junior team for short periods before dipping into the licensing business with an interlude as a drug consultant.

Hughes’ demeanor – who wrote an autobiography – could seem menacing, even frightening, but he was a sociable character with a dry sense of humor and a huge reservoir of generosity.

In that interview in 2020, I told him that I had written to him as a schoolboy to apply for tickets to a European match. He had sent me two, with a note saying no payment would be accepted.

He brushed this off and said this was just what Celtic players should be doing. As I left his house in Shettleston, he slipped into my hands a copy of his autobiography with a thoughtful inscription.

There was an endearing softness in the Bear. I then asked him what his best memory was as a Celtic player.

He thought carefully about this banal inquiry before saying, “I don’t really have one. I wouldn’t want to be remembered for one goal or game, not even that game against Leeds. You know what? I only wish it were known that I was a Celtic man.’

He was all that and more.