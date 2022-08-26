John Galliano, 61, smokes a cigarette as he lunches with his stylist boyfriend

John Galliano was spotted having lunch with his friend Alexis Roche at the Le Cafe des Arts in St. Tropez Friday afternoon.

The fashion designer, 61, smoked a cigarette while sitting with his regular partner, who is a stylist for the stars, including Amal Clooney and Kendall Jenner.

John, who has remained largely out of the limelight since his resignation from Christian Dior, opted for a sober look during their leisurely lunch.

Relaxing: John Galliano was spotted Friday afternoon having lunch with his friend Alexis Roche at Le Cafe des Arts in St Tropez

Normally a showy dresser, John cut a casual figure in a basic navy blue T-shirt and wore his hair combed back with a headband.

Alexis also opted for a low-key look, as he wore a pink T-shirt and colorful baseball cap for their outing.

John, currently creative director of Maison Margiela, was hired after his fall from Dior.

Lunch date: The fashion designer, 61, smoked a cigarette while sitting with his longtime partner, who is a stylist for the stars including Amal Clooney and Kendall Jenner

In 2014, he lost his £10 million case for unfair dismissal by Dior after being fired for uttering anti-Semitic insults.

He was suspended and later fired as creative director at the prestigious design house after a scathing video surfaced in which he told a woman he believed to be Jewish that he “loves Hitler” and that her parents should have been “gassed”.

He twice confessed to publicly uttering anti-Semitic insults at a court in the French capital in June 2011, following two separate incidents at the restaurant in the Marais, Paris’ historic Jewish quarter.

Chic dresser! Normally a showy dresser, John cut a casual figure in a basic navy T-shirt and wore his hair swept back with a headband (pictured in 2011)

Filmed in December 2010 at La Perle restaurant and uploaded in February, the video shows Galliano having a drink while sitting alone at a table, then referencing the Nazi holocaust.

Galliano says to two unnamed Italian women: ‘People like you should be dead, your mothers, your ancestors should all be gassed. I love Hitler.’

When one of the women asks ‘Do you have a problem?’ Galliano replies, ‘You are ugly with you.’ The same woman says: ‘Where are you from?’, to which Galliano replies: ‘Your ****hole’.

One of their male companions started filming the incident because he was so shocked.

During his one-day trial in June 2011, he admitted to two cases of anti-Semitic and racist remarks and received two suspended fines totaling €6,000 in September.

The court was told that he assaulted museum curator Geraldine Bloch for being Jewish during a visit to the cafe in February 2011, as well as another incident the previous October.

Judge Anne-Marie Sauteraud said the low damages and fine reflected his lack of previous convictions and attempts he had made to overcome his drug and alcohol addiction.

He told the court: ‘These are not views that I hold or believe in. My apologies for the grief this whole affair has caused.’

Despite his 15 years at Dior, he lost his job after the video appeared, costing him up to £10 million in lost revenue, according to his lawyers.

Dior owners had had LVMH quote a zero-tolerance policy on racism and anti-Semitism, while actress Natalie Portman, one of the faces of the brand, was outraged by his comments.

At the time, the Oscar winner said: “In light of this video, and as a person who takes pride in being Jewish, I will in no way be associated with Mr Galliano.

“I hope these horrible comments at least remind us to think and take action against these still existing prejudices that are the opposite of all things beautiful.”

After a lingering claim for unfair dismissal of the designer, a labor court in Paris rejected this.