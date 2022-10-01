John Fury says Tommy Fury can ‘enjoy fatherhood AFTER he fights Jake Paul’

John Fury said becoming a first-time dad won’t slow down Tommy Fury and revealed how the 23-year-old will return to camp on Monday to prepare for his highly anticipated fight with Jake Paul.

The two boxers agreed to fight each other on two separate occasions, but Fury withdrew from both fights – first withdrawing from the December 2021 date due to a broken rib before being barred from entering the United States.

However, John has confirmed that the fight will continue next year and explained how Paul will face former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva in October and Tommy will face Paul Bamba in November for the clash.

John Fury said becoming a first-time dad won’t slow down Tommy Fury and revealed how the 23-year-old will return to camp Monday to prepare for Jake Paul

Asked about the fight between Tommy and Paul in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail, via Freebets.com“John said, ‘It’s always been on the cards.

“Last weekend I was at the boxing, the fight between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker, and I sat down next to his manager because he was there with Amanda Serrano.

“We have spoken and the battle is still very much alive. We will try to post it next year. Again, it’s Queensbury and Paul’s team.

“Yeah, Tommy wants Paul. Paul wants Tommy. We want the fight and the fans want the fight. If it doesn’t happen, it’s not our fault… it’s there. It was all positivity.’

Fury and Paul were due to settle their rivalry at the Amalie Arena in Florida in December 2021, but Fury had to drop out with a broken rib and a chest infection.

Paul (left) would face Tommy (right) twice in the past, but the latter withdrew from both matches

Therefore, the fight was rescheduled for August 6 at Madison Square Garden. However, doubts about their fight began to creep in when the British… banned from traveling to America for their press conference.

Paul took to Twitter shortly afterwards to confirm that he was pulling the plug on their highly anticipated fight, claiming that Fury was “hiding” as he tried to finalize their deal.

As a result, Paul agreed to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, but that fight also fell apart after an argument over the weight limit.

Paul and Tommy are now renegotiating a possible fight in February 2023 and both sides are confident the fight will take place.

However, fans fear that Tommy’s most recent announcement will see him pull out again…

Tommy confirmed he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Molly-Mae Haag

Tommy recently revealed that he would become a father for the first time after he and his Love Island girlfriend Molly-Mae confirmed their pregnancy with a heartwarming joint Instagram post.

Molly-Mae has since explained how she is more than five months pregnant – meaning the baby could arrive around the time of Tommy’s argument with Paul.

When asked if Tommy would take a step back after the pregnancy news, John replied “definitely” not. John said Tommy can enjoy his child once the fight is over.

‘No. Absolutely not. He’s a fighter. That’s what good fighters do,” John said. “It’s good news for Tommy and Molly. It’s great news for me to be a grandpa again for the 19th time.

Boxing rival Paul couldn’t help but make fun of after the announcement last weekend

We start camp on Monday. I’m a meaningless man when it comes to Tommy. So let’s train, hurry up and box. He must do his job well. You know, we can enjoy the baby and Molly after the event.”

Meanwhile, Paul couldn’t help but dig into Fury after the 23-year-old announced he was expecting his first child with his girlfriend.

The couple was inundated with congratulations on social media, with a number of other reality stars expressing their delight at the news – but Paul had other ideas.

Paul wrote on Twitter: “Shocking. Tommy usually withdraws.’ Which fans couldn’t help but laugh at.