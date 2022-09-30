John Fury says Battle of Britain clash won’t take place until NEXT year

John says losing Tyson would be financial suicide for Joshua and his team

John Fury says Tyson Fury’s Battle of Britain clash with Anthony Joshua will not take place until next year, as defeat to the Gypsy King would be ‘financial suicide’ for AJ and his team.

Negotiations over the proposed fight have been underway for the past month, with both sides claiming confirmation of the conflict was being held up by the other’s camp.

However, John has said that Tyson and his team “chased AJ like you wouldn’t believe before the fight” and that they would “take the fight tomorrow.”

As a result, he believes Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing are trying to protect their ‘Golden Boy’ as another loss would ruin his career and their team’s brand.

When asked if the contract for the Battle of Britain clash would be signed in the coming days, John said in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail, via Freebets.com: ‘I doubt it.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen this year. No, it is very doubtful. We would have it tomorrow. We chased AJ and his team like you won’t believe for this fight, you know. You just don’t want it. They just don’t want it.’

John went on to say that AJ avoided the fight because he was afraid to face Fury. He said, “I think Joshua is a little hesitant about fighting the Gypsy King.

“You know they’ve had that contract for over a month now. Nothing has happened. But what they want, you see, is back and forth for the next two years or twelve months.

“Twelve months or two years back and forth, like they did with Deontay Wilder. We don’t want that. Tyson has closed it and put a deadline on it if he wants it signed up.

“He wants to get into the camp and then start. Compete and give the fans what they want. We’re not interested in going back and forth.’

John believes Joshua’s team is stranded as they try to protect themselves and their star boxer. He said a defeat to Fury would be “financial suicide” for their brand.

John told Sportsmail: ‘I can understand why’ [they are stalling on the contracts]. He their Golden Boy. A defeat for Tyson Fury, financially… it would be financial suicide for them, wouldn’t it. That’s why they don’t want it.’

John was adamant he’d love to see the fight go through but insisted he’d understand if Joshua didn’t want to take the fight after consecutive defeats to Usyk

He told Sportsmail: ‘You know what. If he came up with a viable explanation and said you know what I’m not ready for, then I’m just coming out of defeat and wanting to take some time off to spend some time with the family. We would understand that if he just tells the truth – which is the truth.

“He said elsewhere that he had just suffered a heavy defeat. He’ll be a little depressed about that, you know, and we can understand that. Why, he doesn’t just say that.’

John has confirmed Fury will head to the ring on December 3, regardless of AJ’s decision

John Fury has said they are interested in both Andy Ruiz Jr and Luis Ortiz for a match in December

Nevertheless, John confirmed that Fury would fight on December 3, regardless of whether AJ accepted the deal or not.

He also confirmed a venue had been booked and named Andy Ruiz, Luis Ortiz and Filip Hrgovic as potential contenders for the fight.

Tyson’s father said, We look at other people. Look at Andy Ruiz, Luis Ortiz and Filip Hrgovic, or whoever wants to fight. It’s a good thing.’