John Fury offers to fight Eddie Hearn for FREE on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

John Fury has said he will fight for free against Eddie Hearn on the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua undercard if AJ’s team signs the contract today.

Negotiations over a proposed Battle of Britain clash in December have been underway for the past month, with both sides blaming the other’s camp for the raid.

John told Sportsmail that the Fury camp pushed to close the deal and even offered to fight AJ’s promoter on the undercard as a bonus.

When asked if Tyson had any deal breakers when it came to the contract with Joshua, John told Sportsmail via: Freebets.com: ‘There are no deal breakers.

“Whatever they say they can have. I’ll fight Eddie Hearn on the undercard if they want to.

“I will fight AJ’s promoter on the undercard. I will do that for free. If they sign the contract today, I’ll put Eddie Hearn on the undercard for free. Okay?

When Charlotte Daly, the Sportsmail reporter, said she’d hold him to that, John replied, “You can hold me to anything you want!”

The Battle of Britain clash between AJ and Tyson is still up in the air. The final contract for the December match has not yet been signed.

Both promoters – Hearn and Frank Warren – have said the negotiations are moving in the right direction, but Tyson is frustrated by the delay.

As a result, Tyson took to social media twice in four days to call off the fight. However, both sides are still negotiating behind closed doors.

John has said that Tyson and his team are “chasing AJ like you wouldn’t believe before the fight” and that they would “take the fight tomorrow.”

As a result, he believes Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing are trying to protect their ‘Golden Boy’ as another loss would ruin his career and their team’s brand.

John told Sportsmail: ‘It’s not going to happen this year, I don’t think. No, it is very doubtful. We would have it tomorrow. We chased AJ and his team like you won’t believe for this fight, you know. You just don’t want it. They just don’t want it.’

John went on to say that AJ avoided the fight because he was afraid to face Fury. He said, “I think Joshua is a little hesitant about fighting the Gypsy King.

“You know they’ve had that contract for over a month now. Nothing has happened. But what they want, you see, is back and forth for the next two years or twelve months.

“Twelve months or two years back and forth, like they did with Deontay Wilder. We don’t want that. Tyson has closed it and put a deadline on it if he wants it signed up.

“He wants to get into the camp and then start. Compete and give the fans what they want. We’re not interested in going back and forth.’