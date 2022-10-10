John Fury describes upcoming Wilder vs Helenius fight as a ‘total mismatch’

John Fury has said no when he talks about Deontay Wilder’s return to the ring against Robert Helenius.

On Saturday night, Wilder will fight for the first time in a year when he takes on Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Wilder will be looking for his 42nd career KO when he takes on Helenius

The last time we saw Wilder in action was in his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury when ‘The Gypsy King’ climbed off the canvas twice in the fourth round before winning by knockout in the 11th round.

This came as a result of another injury suffered by Fury in their second fight, so Wilder will be desperate to come back with a win against Helenius.

That said, Tyson’s father, John Fury, thinks Wilder should have no problem turning down his Finnish opponent. The 58-year-old joked that even he was excited about his chances against Helenius.

“Total mismatch”, John told talkSPORT via freebets.com.

“Chosen… I don’t think Helenius can beat me!

“I’m just kidding, but what I’m saying is that Robert Helenius is being knocked out by Wilder. Wilder the liar!”

AFP – Getty John Fury does not judge Helenius as a comeback opponent for Wilder

While Wilder will undoubtedly be the favorite to take on this clash, it may not be as easy a task as John suggests, as Helenius has recently been in impressive form after winning his last three matches.

There is also quite a bit of animosity between his son and ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

After the second fight between the pair, Wilder came up with a numerous excuses, including that he believed Fury had tampered with his gloves.

Then, after the trilogy, Fury approached Wilder in the ring to show respect, but was greeted with “The Bronze Bomber” who said, “No love.”

The great American then followed it up by saying, “I won’t respect you, I won’t respect you. I will never respect you.”

Meanwhile, Tyson recently messaged Wilder on the anniversary of their trilogy fight and while wishing him luck for his upcoming fight with Helenius, he couldn’t help but do a little digging too.

“I wish him luck and send him positivity, something he could never do to me, hence the reason he lost three times because what goes around comes around, remember that,” Tyson said.