Democrat John Fetterman’s campaign has released the results of two recent cognitive tests that they say prove the candidate is functioning normally after his stroke, as critics are beginning to question his health.

Despite the stroke he described as a “near-death experience,” Fetterman insists he has returned to a “perfectly normal” life. “I’m getting better and better, and I’m living a completely normal life.”

“I’m running a perfectly normal campaign,” Fetterman told the… New York Times.

However, his campaign has not released copies of the official test results, nor have they made the speech therapist who administered the tests available to the media.

Fetterman returned to the campaign trail last month after suffering a stroke in May.

Since the stroke, Fetterman, the state’s current lieutenant governor, has shunned questions from the news media at campaign events and still uses captioning in video calls, and in some appearances is jumbled up words.

Oz and his allies knocked on Fetterman’s door for refusing to commit to a pre-election debate, and Fetterman’s campaign finally set a date this week to face the famed surgeon: October 25.

The campaign released scores on its cognitive tests to both the New York Times and the Philadelphia researcher.

The Pennsylvania Democrat took two tests: the Saint Louis University Mental Status Examination, or SLUMS, and the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychology Status, or RBANS.

Fetterman took the SLUMS test on July 14. The test asks basic memory questions and asks patients to complete simple tasks, such as naming shapes or drawing an X in them. He scored a 28 out of 30 on the SLUMS test – any score between 27 and 30 is considered normal for a high school graduate.

Fetterman did not provide details on his results of the RBANs test, but claimed it was within normal limits.

“How can anyone deduce anything from a New York Times quote from a campaign spokesperson about what a doctor said to someone else?” campaign strategist Barney Keller said in a statement to the Inquirer.

“How can anyone deduce anything from a New York Times campaign spokesperson’s quote about what a doctor said to someone else?” an Oz spokesperson said:

“They have not provided the copies of the scores or medical records,” he added. “They don’t give media access to Fetterman’s doctor.”

At a Labor Day event, Fetterman had to restart some of his sentences and at one point promised to “defend the union way of life in Jersey – excuse me, in DC.” Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz had claimed is more connected to New Jersey, not Pennsylvania.

Voters don’t appear to be bothered by the mix-ups making their way into Fetterman’s vernacular, a CBS News/YouGov poll released this week showed that 59 percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania believed Fetterman was healthy enough to live in the polls. serve the Senate.