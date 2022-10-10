John Farnham's sons reveal why family used 'secret passwords' while he underwent cancer surgery

Australian music legend John Farnham’s sons have revealed the family were forced to use ‘secret passwords’ while their father underwent a marathon cancer operation to save his life due to intense public interest.

Farnham was operated on by 26 hospital staff in a 12-hour procedure to remove a cancerous lump from his mouth and part of his jaw, which the singer had initially thought was just a mouth ulcer.

Robert and James Farnham said the family used secret code names during the August 23 operation and told A Current Affair reporter Seb Costello that information about their father’s condition was only shared with his inner circle.

They also revealed that their father’s symptoms began when he had trouble sleeping due to a lump on his cheek, which made it painful to sleep on his side.

“A lot of people are fans and love him, you kind of experience that publicly, which can be quite difficult,” Robert, 41, said.

‘Everyone is just so loving and caring, it was a little bit cloak and dagger because people were trying to find out where he was.

Robert (left) and James Farnham (right) said the family used secret code names when their father underwent a marathon 12-hour operation to remove a cancerous lump in August

“So we had secret passwords and stuff and nothing ever got out, which is a credit to the people involved.”

Costello pressed the brothers on what they meant by ‘secret passwords’.

“Can’t tell you the password mate,” joked Robert. ‘It was code words and stuff like that’.

Speaking about when their father’s problems began, the Farnham brothers said he received his shock diagnosis after first having trouble sleeping.

“He likes to sleep on his side and he had a lump on his cheek which mum also noticed and took him to the dentist,” James said.

‘The dentist noticed it and referred him to someone who knew more about it.’

Robert said his father had initially thought the lump was a mouth sore, which caused him pain when it rubbed against his teeth.

“We’d talk to him and he’d be like ‘oh my bloody teeth’ because he kept biting at this sore and it turned out to be cancer,” Robert said.

‘It’s just awful, it’s bloody awful.’

The brothers reflected on the strength of their mother Jillian, who has been married to the musician for 49 years, saying she had stopped them ‘falling apart’ (pictured, Farnhams)

The boys thanked Farnham’s fans for their letters of support and said the muso was thinking about his recovery rather than the possibility of performing again.

“He’s on the mend now, obviously pulled through the surgery,” Robert said.

‘It was pretty hectic, pretty hairy, but he’s on the mend now and he’s a bit better, he’s a bit spicier and he’s making jokes again, which is great.’

“It was kind of comforting to know that Australia was behind him, I know he appreciated it, I remember when we told him the first time he was in tears,” James added.

The boys thanked Farnham’s fans for their letters of support and said the muso (pictured with son James) was thinking about his recovery rather than the possibility of performing again

Without Mom, I think things would fall apart very, very quickly,” Robert said.

“She’s a very strong woman,” his younger brother James agreed.

Of their first meeting, Farnham told 60 Minutes in 1993: ‘Jillie came out of the theater and I saw her. At the time she had very long dark hair down to her very petite bottom and I was history.’

In 1979 the couple welcomed their first child Robert and then James in 1980.

Three years ago, when Farnham experienced kidney pain, it was his wife Jill who urged her husband to see a doctor.

He was hospitalized with a serious kidney infection and was forced to cancel his national tour. The health scare prompted Farnham to give up cigars and cut back on alcohol.

Farnham officially quit smoking for good just before his 70th birthday.

‘Stupid habit. It was a bit easier to quit cigars, but I’m better off not smoking, I’m a bloody singer for God’s sake, he told the Herald Sun in 2019.