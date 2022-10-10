John Farnham's sons reveal telltale sign rockstar father missed before shock cancer diagnosis

<!–

Music legend John Farnham’s sons have revealed how their father mistook a cancerous lump for a painful mouth ulcer and the subtle sign he made in hospital to reassure his worried family.

The 73-year-old is still recovering from a 12-hour operation that required 26 surgeons to remove cancer from his mouth and part of his jaw in August.

His sons, Robert and James, told A Current Affair their father was committed to making a full recovery and revealed how he assured them he would be fine.

“When we first walked in and saw him, he actually couldn’t talk, but we’re like, “Dad, you’re going to push through. You want to fight”, said Robert.

‘He kept putting his fist in the air and saying ‘yes’.’

His sons Robert and James (pictured) said their father was committed to a full recovery and revealed the subtle sign he used to reassure them

Farnham (pictured in 2020) is still recovering from a 12-hour operation that required 26 surgeons to remove a cancerous tumor from his mouth and part of his jaw in August

Younger brother James revealed for the first time how his father had received his shock diagnosis of oral cancer.

“He was having trouble sleeping, he likes to sleep on his side and he had a lump on his cheek which mum also noticed and took him to the dentist,” he said.

“The dentist noticed it too and referred him to someone who knew more about it.”

Robert said his father had initially thought the lump was a mouth sore, which caused him pain when it rubbed against his teeth.

“It turned out to be cancer,” he said. ‘It’s fucking scary’.

The brothers said their father had informed them over the phone of the diagnosis as soon as they received the news.

“It was unexpected,” James said. “It wasn’t something anyone was prepared for.”

The musician is supported by his wife Jill and their two grown-up sons Robert and James (pictured, the Farnhams pose for a photo in 2018)

The brothers credited their mother Jill, who has been married to Farnham for 49 years, for being the family’s rock during their father’s cancer scare

The brothers credited their mother Jill, who has been married to Farnham for 49 years, for being the family’s rock during their father’s cancer scare.

“Without mom, I think things would fall apart very, very quickly,” Robert said.

“She’s a very strong woman,” his younger brother James agreed.

He said his dad is recovering from a “pretty hairy” operation and was feeling very “chirpy” and even cracking jokes.

The brothers spoke candidly about what it was like to have a ‘very public’ last name.

“A lot of people are fans and love him, you kind of experience that publicly, which can be quite difficult,” Robert said.

