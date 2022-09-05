John Farnham’s son Rob’s sweet Father’s Day message for his dad as he recovers from cancer surgery

<!–

John Farnham’s son Robert shared a touching tribute to his famous father on Father’s Day this weekend as the Australian icon continues to recover from cancer surgery.

John underwent 12-hour mammoth surgery last month to remove a cancerous tumor from his mouth and he continues to recover in hospital.

Former actor Rob, 42, posted a sweet throwback photo of a beaming John holding a young Robert up to a microphone on Facebook.

Robert captioned the snap with a heartfelt message: ‘You’re my hero. You have this. Love you.’

Robert is the eldest son of John Farnham and his 49-year-old wife, Jillian.

He is currently lead singer of the rock band Rival Fire and appeared in the movie Queen of the Damned, starring R&B singer Aaliyah who died midway through production.

Many of Robert’s 1600 Facebook followers were quick to send their good wishes.

Jillian responded with four love heart emojis, while another fan wrote “best wishes to the family.”

John is currently stable in the ICU and will remain in the hospital for some time while he recovers.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said there were doubts that John would ever perform again after the death of his dear friend and manager Glenn Wheatley in February, adding that it was now even more unlikely after his surgery.

It has been a difficult year for the Farnham family.

In February, John’s longtime manager Wheatley died of Covid and close friend Olivia Newton-John died of breast cancer in August.

Farnham, best known for his iconic Aussie anthem You’re the Voice, said cancer is something “so many people deal with every day.”

John had 12-hour mammoth surgery last month to remove a cancerous tumor from his mouth and he continues to recover in hospital