John Farnham’s secret ‘final album’ in doubt after mouth cancer surgery

A final John Farnham album that has been secretly in the works for months is in doubt as the legendary singer embarks on his mammoth recovery from life-saving mouth surgery.

Music industry insiders have revealed that Farnham and his lifelong manager Glenn Wheatley had secret discussions about releasing one last record before Wheatley passed away from Covid complications in February this year.

Clearly Farnham had stayed on track for a final release – his 22nd studio album – before the shocking discovery of a tumor in his mouth derailed the project.

The Australian music legend underwent 11 and a half hours of surgery to remove a tumor from his mouth after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer on Tuesday.

The surgery began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and was successfully completed around 7:30 p.m. that evening, with the singer having part of his jaw removed.

The 73-year-old is stable in the ICU after the operation, performed by an army of 26 medical staff.

Farnham now faces a long period of recovery, which will include learning to eat and drink again.

It is feared that the iconic You’re The Voice singer may never be able to sing or perform again.

A ‘secret’ album has never been formally confirmed by his regular label Sony Music.

But it was common knowledge in music circles that a final album from the iconic Australian singer was the “holy grail for Sony” – and that work on an expected studio release had already begun.

Wheatley, who was 74 when he died in February, had also long hoped his close friend would release a 22nd album to mark the end of their chart-topping four-decade collaboration.

Earlier this year, there were brief rumors that Farnham could be teaming up with friend and noted music manager Ken Outch, who currently oversees the careers of Jess Mauboy, Dami Im and Adam Brand.

But Outch tod Daily Mail Australia on Thursday he hadn’t collaborated on new music with Farnham in the months leading up to his surgery.

Outch also said he could not confirm whether any new music had already been recorded.

Sony Music has also been approached for comment.

Farnham had also advised on a musical based on his song catalog in recent months, produced by theater connoisseur Michael Cassel.

It is clear that production remains on schedule.

Sydney 2GB host Ben Fordham revealed the update on Farnham’s recovery during Thursday morning’s show.

“Doctors may need to insert a tube into his windpipe as part of his recovery. He will need a feeding tube and he will need rehabilitation to help him chew and swallow again. He will spend weeks in the hospital to recover,” he said. said Fordham. in the air.

Farnham’s son Rob has since said the beloved singing legend was strong and will “break” his road to recovery.

“It’s been a rough few weeks,” Rob, a singer-songwriter and frontman of rock band Rival Fire, said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“We are very proud of daddy, he is strong and is going to destroy this. Dad and the family feel everyone’s love. The support of friends, family, Australia and OS [overseas] has been huge.’