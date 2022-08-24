John Farnham’s iconic songs storm the iTunes chart following his shock cancer diagnosis

<!–

John Farnham’s iconic back catalog is storming the iTunes chart as Australians rush to download the stars’ iconic songs after his shock cancer diagnosis.

The 73-year-old 1986 hit You’re the Voice is at number nine on the Australian chart, while a further three singles made the top 50.

Two Strong Hearts debuted at number 23, while Burn for You is number 37 and That’s Freedom is 40.

It comes after Farnham’s family released a statement Tuesday morning revealing his battle with cancer and sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

“We recently found out that John has a cancerous tumor. He was hospitalized this morning for surgery and further treatment,” it said.

Farnham also made a statement, saying that being diagnosed with cancer is something “so many people deal with every day.”

“All I know for sure is that we have the very best healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can be thankful for that. I know I am,’ he said.

Farnham, best known for his iconic Australian anthem You’re the Voice, said cancer is something “so many people deal with every day.”

He underwent 12-hour marathon surgery in Melbourne on Tuesday to remove a tumor and part of his jaw, in an operation involving 26 medical staff.

The cause of his cancer is unclear, but it comes just three years after he finally kicked the smoking habit that had plagued him since he was 14.

A source said the musician was supported by his wife Jill and two adult sons Robert and James.

The revelation comes just weeks after the Australian music industry was rocked by the death of Farnham’s longtime friend and collaborator, Olivia Newton-John, following her long battle with breast cancer.