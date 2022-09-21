John Farnham’s family gives a major health update after the singer had life-saving cancer surgery

She confirmed in a statement that he has been moved from the intensive care unit to the general ward

The 73-year-old is now ‘progressing’ according to the latest update from the family

The operation took 12 hours and required 26 surgeons to remove the growth last month

The family of Australian music legend John Farnham said he is ‘progressing well’ and has been moved from intensive care to a general hospital ward.

The 73-year-old required an operation by 26 surgeons during a marathon 12-hour operation to remove a cancer from his mouth and part of his jaw in August.

Family say it is ‘unlikely’ he will ever perform again – but an update from wife Jill and sons Rob and James encouraged his fans that the singer is on the mend after being moved into a regular room.

“That in itself is fantastic progress,” the family said in a statement.

‘This week John has been transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Each of these steps means that things are moving in the right direction, and for that we are hugely grateful.’

They also thanked his ‘many thousands’ of fans, who set up a website to support Farnham called weloveyoujohn.com.au.

Farnham had only discovered he had the cancerous growth in his mouth after his wife Jill insisted he take him to the doctor for a check-up.

“The cancerous tumor was located in his mouth and it has been successfully removed,” Ms Farnham said.

‘There is still a long road to recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up to the task.’

At the time, Gaynor Wheatley, the widow of Glenn Wheatley, said Farnham’s family only learned of his cancer a few weeks ago.

“I think John is suffering from that man thing that says “I’m fine” and was lucky and we have Jill to thank for taking him to the doctors (where they) found this legion in his mouth , which has now been taken out and addressed,’ she told The Today Show.

She said there were no complications and thanked the ‘hero’ surgeons who operated on Farnham.

“I think at one point there were 26 surgeons, so they’re our heroes, they’re our rock stars,” Ms Wheatley said.

She added that Farnham was expected to look good for Christmas.

Farnham has previously opened up about his smoking habit, which he says began when he was a ‘stupid’ 14-year-old.

He quit cold turkey in 1992 after starring in Jesus Christ Superstar, but picked up the cigar habit again in 2004.

He officially quit smoking for good just before his 70th birthday

‘Stupid habit. It was a bit easier to quit cigars, but I’m better off not smoking, I’m a bloody singer for God’s sake, he told the Herald Sun in 2019.

‘I use my lungs. I have already noticed the change. I’ve increased my range, I’ve got a little more to give, I’ve taken a block out.’

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said Farnham received a “wake up call” from one of his sons who told the singer “please stop smoking dad, I don’t want you to die”.

This led to him quitting cigarettes for good.

“He was always puffing away, I don’t think he was ever proud of it,” the reporter said.

Farnham underwent a nearly 12-hour operation to remove a tumor from his mouth

Farnham said in a separate statement from the family that a cancer diagnosis was something many people face every day ‘and countless others have walked this path before me’.

‘The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist health professionals in Victoria and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am, he said.

It comes three years after Farnham was hospitalized with a serious kidney infection – which forced him to put down cigars for good.