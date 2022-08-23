John Farnham’s bandmate recalls the last time he saw the music legend before cancer diagnosis

<!–

John Farnham’s bandmate Lindsay Field has spoken of the last time he saw the Australian music legend before his cancer diagnosis.

The musician revealed on The Project on Tuesday that he saw Farnham three weeks ago and was in ‘good mood’.

‘We had lunch here about three weeks ago at my place with Gaynor [Wheatley]. It was delicious, everyone was in a good mood,” Field said.

‘There was no indication’ [he was sick] and I don’t think he knew at the time,” he revealed.

It comes after Farnham’s family released a statement Tuesday morning revealing his battle with cancer and sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

“We recently found out that John has a cancerous tumor. He was hospitalized this morning for surgery and further treatment,” it said.

Farnham also made a statement, saying that being diagnosed with cancer is something “so many people deal with every day.”

“All I know for sure is that we have the very best healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can be thankful for that. I know I am,’ he said.

Farnham, best known for his iconic Australian anthem You’re the Voice, said cancer is something “so many people deal with every day.”

The musician will undergo a 12-hour surgery to remove the cancerous tumor.

A source said the musician was supported by his wife Jill and two adult sons Robert and James.

The revelation comes just weeks after the Australian music industry was rocked by the death of Farnham’s longtime friend and collaborator, Olivia Newton-John, following her long battle with breast cancer.

