John Farnham sparked fears for his health in 2019 after suffering ‘severe’ health scare

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Singer John Farnham aroused fears for his health three years before his shock cancer diagnosis.

In 2019, the 73-year-old received a ‘severe’ kidney infection and was ‘very dehydrated’ amid the health anxiety.

John explained at the time that he endured the pain and believed that ‘it’ll be fine’ – until he was later rushed to hospital and forced to cancel his Australian tour.

John Farnham (pictured) first sparked fears for his health in 2019 after suffering ‘severe’ anxiety and canceling his Australian tour…three years before his shock cancer diagnosis

‘I only realized it too late. I felt uncomfortable. My wife Jill told me to go to the doctor,” John explained The Daily Telegraph.

The kidney infection developed after he had undergone an unknown surgical procedure three months earlier, during which he had to cancel more shows at the time.

Since the health scare, the You’re The Voice singer admitted that he had completely overhauled his lifestyle.

His biggest change was quitting smoking, which he first started when he was 14, and cutting back on alcohol.

In 2019, the 73-year-old suffered a ‘serious’ kidney infection and was ‘very dehydrated’ amid health fears. The kidney infection developed after undergoing an unknown surgical procedure three months earlier

Last weekFarnham sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry after his family released a statement revealing his battle with cancer.

“We recently found out that John has a cancerous tumor. He was hospitalized this morning for surgery and further treatment,” it said.

He underwent 12-hour marathon surgery in Melbourne on Tuesday to remove a tumor and part of his jaw, in an operation involving 26 medical staff.

Last week Farnham sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry after his family released a statement revealing his battle with cancer

It was confirmed on Tuesday evening that Farnham had not had surgery after the lengthy procedure and was in good spirits.

‘John has now had surgery and is in the ICU. He is in a stable condition. The operation, as I reported this morning, took nearly 12 hours,” veteran entertainment reporter Peter Ford posted on Twitter.

Farnham’s family also confirmed that the operation was successful and that he was now being treated in intensive care.

John’s surgery began at 8:00 AM this morning and was successfully completed at 7:30 PM tonight. He has now been transferred to the ICU and is in a stable condition,” his family said in a statement Tuesday evening.

The singer (pictured) is best known for his hit single You’re the Voice, which was released in September 1986