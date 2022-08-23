John Farnham is recovering in hospital after cancerous tumour removed from mouth

Legendary music icon John Farnham is in stable condition, recovering after 12 hours of marathon surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his mouth.

“The cancerous tumor was in his mouth and was successfully removed,” said Jill Farnham.

“We still have a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up to the task.

Veteran entertainment reporter Peter Ford confirmed that the 73-year-old had recovered from surgery on Tuesday night after “joking” with hospital staff prior to the delicate procedure.

Ford said the lengthy operation indicated the “seriousness of the situation,” but said Farnham was cheerful.

‘John has now had surgery and is in the ICU. He is in a stable condition. The operation, as I reported this morning, took nearly 12 hours,” he posted on Twitter.

His family also confirmed that the operation was successful and that he was now being treated in intensive care.

John’s surgery began at 8:00 AM this morning and was successfully completed at 7:30 PM tonight. He has now been transferred to the ICU and is in a stable condition,” his family said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Legendary music icon John Farnham is in stable condition, recovering after 12-hour marathon surgery to remove a cancerous tumor (pictured during 2020 performance)

Surgeons are confident surgery to remove the cancerous tumor will be successful (Pictured: Farnham with Olivia Newton-John in February 2020)

In a separate statement from the family, Farnham said a cancer diagnosis is something many people face on a daily basis “and countless others have walked this path before me.”

‘All I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist care providers in Victoria and we can all be thankful for that. I know I am,’ he said.

The family has requested privacy at this time.

It comes three years after Farnham was hospitalized with a serious kidney infection.

The music powerhouse previously said the health anxiety served as a wake-up call, prompting him to quit smoking.

The musician is supported by his wife Jill and their two adult sons Robert and James (pictured, the Farnham family poses for a photo in 2018)

The musician’s family released a statement Tuesday morning revealing his battle with cancer, which sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

“We recently found out that John has a cancerous tumor. He was hospitalized this morning for surgery and further treatment,” it said.

Farnham also made a statement, saying that being diagnosed with cancer was something “so many people deal with every day.”

WHO IS JOHN FARNHAM? John Peter Farnham is a British-born Australian who was born in Dagenham in Essex, England, in July 1949. Farnham was a teen pop idol from 1967 to 1979 and has since built a career as a talented solo artist. In September 1986, his solo single “You’re The Voice” peaked at No. 1 on the Australian singles chart. His album ‘Whispering Jack’ spent 25 weeks at number 1 and is the second best-selling album in Australian history. Farnham is one of the country’s best-known rock and pop artists and has won 19 ARIA awards. He was named Australian of the Year in 1987 and an Officer of the Order of Australia in 1996. Farnham married Jillian Billman, a dancer he met while performing the musical in April, 1973. The couple share two sons Robert and James and live in Victoria.

“All I know for sure is that we have the very best healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can be thankful for that. I know I am,’ he said.

Ford said earlier on Tuesday that Farnham’s family was “pretty confident that everything would be fine” and that surgeons were optimistic that all traces of the cancer could be removed.

“They don’t want people to panic. His wife is there, his two sons are there with him. The doctors are confident they can get it,” he told Sunrise.

‘What is it, we now know that, the family would not specify what type of cancer it is or where on the body it is. Fingers crossed that it will be a good result.’

Farnham, best known for his iconic Australian anthem You’re the Voice, said cancer is something “so many people deal with every day.”

A source said the musician was supported by his wife Jill and two adult sons Robert and James.

The revelation comes just weeks after the Australian music industry was rocked by the death of Farnham’s longtime friend and collaborator, Olivia Newton-John, after her long battle with breast cancer.

The Farnham family expressed their “love and condolences” to Newton-John’s family in a statement following her death on Aug. 8.

“Behind that iconic smile was a tenacious fighter. A beautiful voice and a loyal friend. She will be greatly missed,” the statement said.

He was the last person to stand on stage with Newton-John, at the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert in February 2020. He performed three songs and a duet with the Grease star..

John, pictured with wife Jillian Billman in 1973, had recently given up his 56-year-old smoking habit and was drinking less alcohol

Farnham is best known for his hit single You’re the Voice, which was released in September 1986

Farnham also lost longtime friend and manager Glenn Wheatley, 74, who died of complications from Covid-19 in February.

Farnham’s wife Jillian told the Daily Mail Australia at the time that her husband was “too unwell” to talk publicly about the loss of the legendary music producer.

Wheatley masterminded Farnham’s rise in the early 1980s, at a time when the musician was struggling to feed his family.

Farnham’s family revealed the news of the legendary singer’s cancer diagnosis this morning

Farnham sang his way into the hearts of Australia as a fresh-faced teenager in the 1960s, but had all but fallen into oblivion before his most famous album Whispering Jack shot him back to the top some 20 years later.

The 1986 album featured one of the country’s most popular pop music anthems, You’re the Voice, and took Farnham to iconic status.

Farnham succeeded Whispering Jack with his hit albums Age of Reason (1988) and Chain Reaction (1990).

His cancer diagnosis isn’t the first time Farnham has faced a major health battle.

In 2019, he had to cancel his Australian tour at the last minute when he was hospitalized with a serious kidney infection.

‘I only realized it too late. I felt uncomfortable. My wife Jill told me to go to the doctor,” he explained at the time.

“I was very unwell there for a while,” he said, adding that he was “well now” and… ‘it gave me a wake-up call to take care of myself a bit more’.

The kidney infection arose after he had undergone surgery three months earlier, which also caused shows to be cancelled.

Farnham said he has completely overhauled his lifestyle after the health scare, including by quitting smoking and cutting back on alcohol consumption.

After battling the kidney infection, he held a charity concert to support the Australian farming community during the devastating drought, which raised more than $4.4 million.

Farnham was the last person to take the stage with Olivia Newton-John at the Fire Fight Australia bushfire-fighting concert in February 2020

“We are talking about generations of farmers who lose their property or animals to drought and in some cases lose their lives or hurt themselves,” he said at the time.

Farnham has been recognized with several major honors and awards, including Australian of the Year 1987, Officer of the Order of Australia in 1996 and 19 ARIA Awards including his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

Farnham was born in 1949 in Dagenham, England, and immigrated to Australia at the age of 10 with his family, settling in Melbourne.