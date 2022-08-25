John Farnham: Iconic singer in intensive care with tube down his throat in mouth cancer battle

<!–

Singer John Farnham will likely have a tube inserted into his windpipe while he recovers from extensive oral cancer surgery in an intensive care unit.

The iconic Australian entertainer underwent 11 and a half hours of surgery to remove a tumor from his mouth after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer on Tuesday.

The surgery began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and was successfully completed around 7:30 p.m. that evening, requiring the singer to have part of his jaw removed.

The 73-year-old is stable in the ICU after the operation, performed by an army of 26 medical staff.

Farnham now faces a long period of recovery, which will include learning to eat and drink again.

Sydney radio producers have been told a tube will be shoved down the throat of the ‘You’re the Voice’ singer, with many speculating the star will have to avoid talking, eating and singing for at least a few months.

Farnham (pictured in Perth in January) underwent nearly 12-hour surgery on Tuesday to remove a tumor from his mouth

The singer (pictured) is best known for his hit single You’re the Voice, which was released in September 1986

“Doctors may need to insert a tube into his windpipe as part of his recovery. He will need a feeding tube and he will need rehabilitation to help him chew and swallow again. He will spend weeks in the hospital to recover,” 2GB’s Ben Fordham said on his morning show.

A statement from Farnham’s family on Tuesday morning revealed that the singer had been hospitalized.

“John underwent 11 and a half hours of surgery yesterday in Melbourne and is now in a stable condition in intensive care,” his wife Jill said.

“The cancerous tumor was in his mouth and was successfully removed.

“We still have a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up to the task.”

The family thanked hospital staff for their efforts and the public for their get well wishes.

Farnham’s family confirmed he was in stable condition in the ICU after the massive surgery on Tuesday

JOHN FARNHAM’S ON-AND-OFF SMOKING HABIT John Farnham, 73, said he started smoking like a ‘dumb’ 14-year-old His habit lasted until 1992 after he starred in the production of Jesus Christ Superstar He told the Herald Sun that he had quit ‘cold turkey’, but 12 years later, in 2004, when he received a box of cigars for Christmas, his smoking habit returned. Just before his 70th birthday, he officially got rid of the habit for good ‘Dumb habit. It was a little easier to quit cigars, but I better not smoke, I’m a goddamn singer,” he said. ‘I use my lungs. I have already noticed the change. I’ve increased my reach, I’ve got a little more to give, I’ve cleared a block.’

Concert-going Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews both joined in the outpouring of public support for Farnham.

Farnham’s longtime friend, radio host and fellow oral cancer survivor, John Blackman, told TV news that he believed the singer could make it through the diagnosis.

“Hopefully John will get through this with as little fear as possible and will need all the support he can get,” Mr Blackman told 7News.

“I know his family is very loving and they will all gather around him.”

Oral cancer is used to describe a number of cancers that start in any part of the mouth, including the cheeks and tongue.

The Cancer Council Australia says the early signs of oral cancer can be detected by dentists, but a survey published last month found that many Australians had skipped visiting oral professionals during the pandemic.

Oral cancer is relatively rare, but can be caused by tobacco and alcohol use.

The Cancer Council says that about 59 percent of oral cancers in Australia are caused by tobacco smoking and another 31 percent are caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

Farnham is a British-born Australian who was born in Essex, England in 1949.

He became a teen pop idol in 1967 before embarking on a solo career with his single ‘You’re The Voice’, which reached number 1 on the Australian charts.

Dame Olivia Newton-John (pictured) was last seen on stage in 2020 performing with Farnham in the midst of her breast cancer battle

Farnham will be surrounded by his family (pictured) as he recovers from surgery

The album it appeared on, ‘Whispering Jack’, spent 25 weeks at number 1 on the album.

He was named Australian of the Year in 1987 and made an Officer of the Order of Australia in 1996.

Farnham married his dancer wife Jill after meeting during a performance in 1973.

Their sons Robert and James live in Victoria.