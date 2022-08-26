John Farnham: Doctors issue urgent warning to Aussies who live like pop star

Days after John Farnham was diagnosed with oral cancer and part of his jaw had been removed, doctors issued an urgent warning about the dizzying dangers of smoking and drinking.

Smoking is responsible for one in five cancers in Australia, but smoking while drinking is far more dangerous than smoking or drinking alone, several experts warned.

People who smoke and drink are 35 times more likely to develop head and neck cancer than people who do neither, but the biggest concern is the way chemicals in cigarette smoke target vulnerable cells.

Farnham, 73, had part of his jaw removed this week during an 11-and-a-half-hour surgery in Melbourne to remove a tumor from his mouth.

Three-quarters of cancers of the upper respiratory tract and digestive tract are related to the combined use of alcohol and smoking, according to the Cancer Council.

The president of the Federal Australian Medical Association, Professor Steve Robson, said smoking and drinking together in many cases exponentially increase our chances of developing cancer.

“The two things work together and make it much more likely that a cancerous tumor will develop,” said Professor Robson.

Farnham will likely have a tube inserted into his trachea while he recovers from extensive oral cancer surgery in an intensive care unit and may never recur.

The cause of Farnham’s disease has not been confirmed, but he had a long battle with cigarettes until he was 70 and was also a drinker. Farnham started smoking cigarettes as a ‘dumb’ teenager and quit in 1992 for 12 years.

He started smoking again in 2004 after being given a box of cigars, before quitting smoking again in 2019.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford previously revealed that Farnham received a “wake-up call” from one of his sons, who told the singer: “Please quit smoking, Dad, I don’t want you to die.”

There are many anecdotes in the showbiz industry about Farnham enjoying cognac shots before performances and also vodka.

Three-quarters of cancers of the upper respiratory tract and digestive tract are related to the combined use of alcohol and smoking, said Anita Dessaix of the Cancer Council.

“The combined effects of smoking and alcohol significantly increase the risk of cancer (more than any one of these factors alone),” said Ms. Dessaix.

Anita Munoz of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners said smoking and drinking at the same time can be so deadly because the carcinogens ‘synergize’.

“The problem is that the two activities often go hand in hand and when they are merged they can synergize and increase” [the risk] of cancers.

‘Sometimes the risk together is greater than the sum of its parts.’

Professor Robson explained how smoking and drinking interact so dangerously in the body.

‘Alcohol breaks down into various substances that change the way cells divide and make them more vulnerable.

“The chemicals in cigarette smoke work at that vulnerable time and make it much more likely that a vulnerable cell will become cancer.”

He said high-profile cancer cases, such as Farnham’s and the tragic death of Olivia Newton-John after a battle with breast cancer, are encouraging the public to focus on prevention.

“It helps to start an important conversation about how different conditions start, how they’re treated, and most importantly, how to prevent them.”

Because the risk of cancer increases as we age, continuing to do both increases the risks, said Dr. Munoz.

“Many body systems are affected by smoking and alcohol, so we encourage people not to smoke at all and to drink within the recommended safe limits.”

The National Health and Medical Research Council recommends no more than 10 standard drinks per week and no more than four standard drinks per day.