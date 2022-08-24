John Farnham cancer battle: Music legend’s struggle to kick smoking habit

John Farnham’s gruesome battle with oral cancer comes just a few years after the music legend finally quit a 56-year smoking habit.

The 73-year-old underwent 12-hour marathon surgery in Melbourne on Tuesday to remove a tumor and part of his jaw, in an operation involving 26 medical personnel.

The cause of his cancer is unclear, but it comes just three years after he finally kicked the smoking habit that had plagued him since he was 14.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford previously revealed that Farnham received a ‘wake-up call’ from one of his sons, who told the singer: ‘Please stop smoking Dad, I don’t want you to die’.

Farnham said he started smoking as a “dumb” teenager before abandoning it in 1992 when he starred in the production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

He quit ‘cold turkey’, with his son’s warning as a major motivation.

“He was always huffing, I don’t think he was ever proud of it,” said Mr. Ford.

But 12 years later, in 2004, he started smoking cigars when he got a box for Christmas.

He kept up the habit for another 15 years before suffering a massive health crisis in 2019.

The singer canceled a handful of shows in April of that year after a serious kidney infection.

The health anxiety caused him to undergo tremendous health overall and he eventually quit smoking just before his 70th birthday.

Discussing his health concerns in 2019, the singer said he is “better off not smoking”.

“I quit smoking just before my birthday. I haven’t smoked for a few months, which I’m happy about and it makes me feel better. I still have a love affair with the occasional glass of red wine.

‘Dumb habit. It was a little easier to quit cigars, but I better not smoke, I’m a goddamn singer.

‘I use my lungs. I have already noticed the change. I’ve increased my reach, I’ve got a little more to give, I’ve cleared a block.’

Farnham may never perform again after undergoing surgery on Tuesday to remove the tumor and part of his jaw.

“The cancerous tumor was in his mouth and was successfully removed,” said his wife Jill Farnham.

“We still have a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up to the task.”

The musician is supported by his wife Jill and their two adult sons Robert and James (pictured, the Farnham family poses for a photo in 2018)

Farnham is now stable in the ICU and will remain in the hospital for some time while he recovers.

Gaynor Wheatley, the widow of Farnham’s close friend and former manager Glenn Wheatley, said his family only learned of his cancer a few weeks ago.

“I think John suffers from that man thing that says ‘I’m fine,’ and he was lucky, and we have Jill for taking him to the doctors (where they) found this legion in his mouth that is now taken out and addressed,” she told The Today Show on Wednesday

She said there were no complications overnight and thanked the “hero” surgeons who operated on Farnham.

“I think at one point there were 26 surgeons, so they’re our heroes, they’re our rock stars,” Ms Wheatley said.

She added that Farnham would “look amazing” by Christmas.

“There will be a period in the hospital to recover from the surgery and ongoing treatment to make sure we have everything,” she said.

The Farnham family confirmed he is now recovering in the ICU and thanked health professionals for their efforts.

“We are in awe of the incredible teams of health professionals who have guided us through this very challenging time with such compassion,” they said.

“You all did this big job today and gave us a great result.

“To all the surgeons, doctors, nurses and consultants – thank you all very much.”