John Eastman Proposed Challenging Georgia Senate Elections in Search of Fraud

Mr. Eastman’s message also underscored that he had not taken on the work of keeping Mr. Trump out of conviction: He asked Mr. Giuliani for help collecting a $270,000 bill he sent to Mr. the Trump campaign for his legal services.

The charges include $10,000 a day for eight days of work in January 2021, including the two days before January 6 when Mr. Eastman and Mr. Trump tried unsuccessfully to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into Oval Office meetings during meetings in the Oval Office. going with the plan to block congressional certification of Electoral College results on Jan. 6 (Mr. Eastman never appears to have been paid.)

An attorney for Mr Eastman did not respond to a request for comment.

Disclosure of the email comes as the Justice Department is stepping up its criminal investigation into the attempt to undo the 2020 election. Patrick F. Philbin, who served as White House deputy counsel under Mr Trump, has received a grand jury subpoena in the case, according to a person familiar with the situation.

mr. Philbin is the last senior former White House official known to be called to testify before the grand jury. Others include his former boss, Pat A. Cipollone, who, like White House counsel, argued with other White House attorneys against some of the more extreme steps suggested by Mr. Trump and his advisers when they attempted to hold the power.