John Daly reveals he ‘BEGGED’ Greg Norman for a place on controversial LIV Golf series

John Daly has admitted to ‘begging’ Greg Norman to include him in the roster for the LIV Golf tour, while also hailing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a ‘great guy’.

The 56-year-old is a two-time major champion after winning the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open at St Andrews.

Currently, the American spends most of his time playing on the PGA Tour Champions circuit – targeting players over the age of 50 who are not part of the PGA Tour.

However, Daly has revealed that he tried his luck by asking Norman if he could join the Saudi-backed series – which would have given him the chance to make millions.

The golfer, who has not majored since 2012, was a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

On the show, he also hit out at hypocrisy from skeptics of the LIV Golf series.

He told Morgan according to the… Telegraph: ‘I begged Greg Norman if I could go on the LIV tour.

“I play two or three pro-ams on the Champions tour every week and we don’t play for a lot of money, so I’m almost like, ‘Okay, I’m not getting much out of this. What are we doing?’

‘Look, sometimes I prefer to play with amateurs than with professionals, but we have to be compensated for that. The LIV tour gives players that. They play pro-ams, it’s a big party, they play for a lot of money, and those guys who are on that tour are making that money. And I think there are a lot of other guys who make that money. Especially this old man.’

Daly is still one of the most recognizable faces in the sport, despite not playing in a major in 2012, but struggled over the years with drinking, gambling and weight issues.

Saudi Arabia’s controversial tour, funded with $2 billion in cash from the country’s public investment fund, has enticed a number of top players to switch from both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour – sparking massive outrage in the sports led.

There are concerns about the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia and the sports washes.

US intelligence agencies, meanwhile, accused Bin Salman in a declassified CIA report of approving the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018.

Daly lashed out at skeptics of the LIV Golf series, saying Bin Salman was a “great guy” for giving golfers so much money.

He said, ‘It’s unbelievable. Politicians are so stupid about this. I could talk about Nike, I could talk about other companies. Little eight-year-olds build shoes for Nike. Okay.

‘We don’t want to go into that, do you? You want to talk about labor laws. We’re talking about golf, guys playing golf, it’s an international sport.

“The Prince of Saudi Arabia is a great guy and he has given so much money to golfers who deserve it. Well, there are some who don’t deserve it because I should be on that tour.

Daly also said that one of the defectors, Bryson DeChambeau, told him during the Open Championship that LIV Golf is “the best on earth.”

Bubba Watson became one of the latest high-profile defectors to join the Saudi-backed series.

Watson joins Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia as some of the big names being successfully pursued by the organization’s sky-high payouts.

According to reports in the TelegraphWatson gets paid $50 million for his defection.

They reported that next year Watson will captain one of 12 teams in the LIV Golf League – the first-ever league in the sport – with a franchise system and a schedule of 14 tournaments.

The International Series is also launched, giving amateurs a chance at promotion to the LIV Series and leaving underperforming pros vulnerable to relegation.

The Wall Street Journal Meanwhile, have reported that Phil Mickelson and DeChambeau are leading a group of 11 LIV Golf players who are filing a lawsuit Wednesday to challenge their PGA Tour suspensions.

The players were suspended from the PGA Tour for participating in the controversial LIV Golf series and the 11 have claimed they will be punished for playing in the breakaway tournaments.

The group of LIV Golf defectors seeking legal action also includes European Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford are part of the lawsuit because they want a temporary restraining order so they can play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs of the PGA Tour.