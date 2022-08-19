John Corbett joining his Sex & The City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker in the reboot

John Corbett will reprise his role as Aiden Shaw in the second season of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.

The talented star, 61, played the love interest of Sarah Jessica Parker’s lead character, Carrie Bradshaw, in the original Sex And The City series.

According to Deadlinethe My Big Fat Greek Wedding actor will feature prominently in season two and will star in multiple episodes.

John portrayed Carrie’s former boyfriend, and later her fiancé, in season three and season four of the hit HBO series.

Last year, when season one of the sequel to Sex And The City was in the works, the actor had teased that he would be in the reboot. However, to the dismay of the fans, he never appeared in any of the episodes.

Sarah weighed in on his comment during an interview on Watch live what’s happening with Andy Cohen.

‘It was fun. It was nice for him to say that,” the actress explained, adding that she found humor in his joke.

“When he actually put out his hand, very kindly, because he’s nothing but a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I thought, ‘No, no, no, it’s a pretty country.’

However, in an interview with glamour last year, John solemnly stated that he would reprise the role of Aiden if given the chance.

Speaking of previous work on the award-winning series, he said, “I loved being involved.”

He also discussed what he thinks his character would be like years later. “I feel like Aidan is one of those guys who will probably be doing the same thing in five or ten years.”

John added, “I think he would probably wear the same clothes, work on furniture and drive an old truck.”

Details or an inside look at Aiden in season two are yet to be revealed to expected fans.

He originally revealed to the publication that he was not asked to participate in the season one reboot. “They haven’t reached me, so I have a feeling that ship probably set sail. No one from their camp has contacted them.’

But it seems his time has come to rejoin the show. After the first season aired on HBO Max, Michael Patrick King, an executive producer on the series, opened up about… Deadline about the decision not to bring Aiden back right away.

He explained that after Carrie’s on-screen husband, Mr. Big, died at the start of the reboot, the character needed time to process and grieve completely.

“It really felt like this was a lot for Carrie,” he said. “We wanted to get her through Big’s death and into the light. The last episode is called Seeing the Light.”

“We wanted to get her out. Aidan’s return is a big storyline that everyone at home wrote that we never intended.’

The last time Carrie and Aiden were seen together was in the feature film Sex And The City 2.

Aiden was married to his wife Kathy and he revealed that the couple had three children together. Updates on his married life and children will be discussed in the second season.

In addition to the jump back into the Sex And The City universe, John recently completed shooting the third film in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise.

Sarah also plays one of her other iconic roles, Sarah Sanderson, in the Disney+ sequel, Hocus Pocus 2.

