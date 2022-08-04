John Cleese worries that the lack of diversity in the England women’s football team

Poor old John Cleese. The increasingly sensitive soul worries that the lack of diversity in the England women’s football team could lead to the BBC giving the Lionesses the boot.

Richard Eden of the Daily Mail reports that the Monty Python star, 82, said: ‘Is it right that they should all be blondes?’

The BBC now requires entertainers to reflect diversity in their shows, under a fairly rigid quota system. Is there a danger that the BBC will refuse to broadcast matches starring such a non-inclusive team?’

Stubborn: Monty Python star John Cleese, 82, said he was concerned the lack of diversity in England’s women’s football team could lead to the BBC giving the Lionesses the boot

Given the Pythons’ ties to Oxford and Cambridge, Cleese’s comments are no doubt in response to former BBC comedy head Shane Allen, who previously said that if the Beeb were to put on a new show these days, ‘it won’t be’ [by] six Oxbridge white guys’.

His words come after John criticized wake culture for having a “disastrous” effect on comedy.

The veteran prankster said he doesn’t believe comedians have the freedom to be funny, calling today’s cancellation culture the “death of creativity.”

The Fawlty Towers icon, who has worked in the comedy industry for decades, told FreedomFest in Las Vegas, as reported by Fox News, that the current crackdown on jokes that could be perceived as offensive is deterring young comedians.

In recent years, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Jimmy Carr and Ricky Gervais have been among the stars who have been criticized for their material, although they remain among the highest paid and most successful comedians in the world.

Cleese: ‘I think it’s especially worrying at the moment, because you can only create in an atmosphere of freedom, where you don’t critically check everything you say before moving on.

“There’s a lot of comedians out there now and when they think about something, they’re like, ‘Can I get away with it? I don’t think so. So-and-so got into trouble, and he said, oh, she said that.’ You see what I mean? And that is the death of creativity.’

Strike Back: Given the Pythons’ ties to Oxford and Cambridge, Cleese’s comments are no doubt in response to former BBC comedy head Shane Allen, who previously said that if the Beeb were to put on a new show these days, ‘it won’t be’ [by] six Oxbridge white guys’. (depicted in Monty Python)

Cleese acknowledged that his audience is generally older and less prone to jokes that may offend certain sections of society.

He added: “You can do the creation and then criticize it, but you can’t do them at the same time. So if you’re worried about offending people and thinking about it all the time, you won’t be very creative. So I think it has a disastrous effect.’

The star of A Fish Called Wanda said he believes no comedian should ever be “cancelled” for a joke, and taboo topics are often a source of humor.

In March, Cleese had his microphone seized at the South by Southwest festival panel suggesting that Italy and France owed historic reparations for enslaving Britons.