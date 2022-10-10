John Cleese says he would refuse BBC comeback because he’d be ‘cancelled in five minutes’

Monty Python legend John Cleese has told the BBC he would never work for them again because the broadcaster would cancel him in five minutes.

Cleese, 82, said he would reject any of the company’s overtures because he thought it would censor or disapprove of him almost immediately.

The creator of Fawlty Towers spoke to the BBC on Radio 4’s Today program when he made the comments.

He said: ‘The BBC hasn’t come to me and said if you want some one hour shows, and if they did I’d say ‘not on your nelly’.

“I wouldn’t be on the first show for five minutes before being canceled or censored.”

Cleese, who is an outspoken critic of wake culture, joins GB News to co-host a show with comedian Andrew Doyle.

Obviously it will be in a discussion format, looking at topics like wokery and cancel culture, as well as freedom of expression.

When asked about his opinion on the limits of free speech, he told presenter Amol Rajan: “Someone once said to me: ‘Everyone is in favor of free speech, especially for the ideas they like.’

When he responded to the question of whether free speech should extend to those who spread opinions and misinformation about public health issues, he added: ‘If there is a factual answer to such a thing, then it should be done.

“That’s the job, to put the facts forward, and then to somewhat separate opinions and have a decent argument about it, but not to avoid a public debate and then try to work your way through it.” to get [on] social media.’

When asked about his own personal politics and whether he belonged to the Liberal Democrats or the SDP, Cleese said, “No, because I find it all such a confusing mess.”

He said: ‘After that horrible debate about Brexit, when I thought this country had sunk to the lowest intellectual level I can ever remember, I kind of lost interest.’

The Monty Python star added: “I live in hotel rooms. I’m in hotel rooms for ten months of the year, so I’m interested in politics everywhere. But I don’t think this country is in a good state right now.

Cleese speaks to a panel at the South by Southwest festival in Texas in March. He is pictured (fourth from left) alongside moderator Dan Pasternack and comics Dulce Sloan, Jim Gaffigan and Ricky Velez

The actor previously said he doesn’t believe comedians have the freedom to be funny anymore, labeling today’s cancellation culture as the “death of creativity” (depicted in Monty Python’s And Now For Something Completely Different)

“In fact, I think the last three Tory administrations have become increasingly disastrous.”

In July, Cleese criticized wake culture for having a “disastrous” effect on comedy.

He told FreedomFest in Las Vegas that he believes comedians no longer have the freedom to be funny, labeling the current cancellation culture as the “death of creativity.”

Cleese: ‘I think it’s especially worrying at the moment, because you can only create in an atmosphere of freedom, where you don’t critically check everything you say before moving on.

“There’s a lot of comedians out there now and when they think about something, they’re like, ‘Can I get away with it? I don’t think so. So-and-so got into trouble, and he said, oh, she said that.’ You see what I mean? And that is the death of creativity.’

In March, Cleese had his microphone seized at the South by Southwest festival panel suggesting that Italy and France owed historic reparations for enslaving Britons.

Referring to world history as ‘a history of crime’, he added: ‘It’s a history of people who were stronger, who beat up weaker people and it always has been. It’s deeply, deeply distasteful.

‘But to pretend that one fate was worse than the other – you do know that the British were slaves twice, right?

Cleese explained: “[People] get competitive on this matter of being oppressed. We were oppressed, the English, by the Romans from about 0 to 400.’

Despite labeling the event as a “comedy panel,” his comments sparked shock and an uncomfortable environment for those in attendance.