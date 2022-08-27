John Cena shows off muscles in clinging T-shirt as he and Scott Eastwood shoot next Fast And Furious

John Cena showed off his sculpted muscles in a clinging T-shirt on the set of his upcoming Fast And Furious sequel in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 45-year-old beefcake, who has turned his wrestling stardom into a movie career, is making the upcoming 10th film in the long-running series.

Now called Fast X, the film also stars the heartthrob of Clint Eastwood’s son Scott, 36, who was seen on set with John.

John donned a colorblock T-shirt that hugged his pronounced pecs and allowed him to show off his muscular arms.

Meanwhile, Scott, looking dashing as ever, had a scene with a character in full military gear towering over him.

The sizzling showbiz legacy was decked out in a midnight blue suit over a fitted black polo shirt, complemented by a few shades of green.

Scott and John star amid a top cast that includes returning franchise players Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron, as well as newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Shooting on Friday and Saturday was scheduled for the Los Angeles neighborhood of Angeleno Heights, where Vin Diesel’s character lives in the films.

But protesters nearby gathered in the streets Friday to voice their objections to the film for glorifying street racing, Deadline reports.

Some fans of the franchise have apparently taken to the neighborhood and engaged in unsafe car maneuvers like donuts or burnouts.

The organizations Street Racing Kills and Streets Are For Everyone brought the protests together after people in the area came into contact with them.

An Angeleno Heights resident called street racing this Friday “super, super, super dangerous” and showed a photo of a car accident to the protesters.

“Are we going to wait for this to happen to one of our neighbors, our children, before someone yells for action, or are we going to do it before it happens?” she said as she addressed the crowd.

Other protesters, carrying photos of people killed in accidents related to the issue, marched and shouted, “Street racing kills.”

The franchise’s cast has not escaped political controversy either. Last year, John made an apology video to the Chinese public in Mandarin for calling Taiwan a country.

At the time, the ninth Fast And Furious film was in theaters in China, where it arced over a month before its US release.

F9: The Fast Saga made $135 million over its opening weekend in China, according to Hong Kong’s South China Morning Mail.

It became the first American film to crack $100 million in its first weekend in China since the pre-COVID Avengers: Endgame, the second-highest-grossing film of all time.

Traces: Some fans of the franchise have apparently gone to the neighborhood and engaged in unsafe car maneuvers like donuts or burnouts