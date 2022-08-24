John Boyega talks racist backlash from Star Wars fans for his portrayal of Finn

John Boyega is candid about the racist reaction he experienced when he played Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

The 30-year-old British actor played Finn in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, although he said he would never play the character again.

Boyega spoke to John Fugelsang about his Sirius XM radio show, which showed that Disney’s passivity when it came to racist trolls essentially paved the way for the studio to stand up for Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram when trolls were targeted.

He started by explaining his thoughts on social media as a whole, saying, “Right now you’re going on social media, it feels like algebra to me.”

“Two plus two equals four. If you do this, it means this. Women think like this, men think like this, and that simplicity with such intricate topics of conversation, it froze me… it’s a rocky road,” he said.

Fugelsang brought up Moses Ingram, who played Inquisitor Reva in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and who has been the victim of racist attacks online.

He said Disney “had a plan” when Ingram was attacked, citing the studio’s rare statement via Star Wars Twitter where they yelled racist trolls.

“We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and are excited to see Reva’s story unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel unwelcome in any way, we have only one thing to say: we resist,” the first tweet read.

“There are over 20 million living species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist,” their statement concluded with the second tweet.

While many welcomed Disney’s statement, Boyega was attacked quite frequently, with Fugelsang suggesting that Disney’s inaction with Boyega’s trolling led them to take a more proactive approach to Ingram.

‘That’s how it goes, man. That’s how it goes, but that’s the peace I felt. When Moses Ingram is protected, I feel protected. Do you understand what I’m saying?’ John explained.

“It makes me feel like, okay, cool. I’m not the elephant in the room because when I got into it, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up. You know how they went through it. It was kind of, let’s shut up. It wasn’t a conversation you could bring up,” Boyega said.

“But now to see how egregious it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support… it fills my time where I didn’t get support,” Boyega added.

He insisted that Disney support Ingram and not him, “I don’t feel bitter at all,” before explaining a lesson his father had taught him.

“It makes me feel like you’re that guy sometimes. And that’s what my father taught me. Sometimes you’re not the man who gets the blessing and sometimes you’re Moses, you know, you lead the people to the mountain, but you see the destination,” he said.

‘You can’t go in, you bring others in. And that’s where you get your happiness from. And for me to see that other people have been accepted, and at the same time to see that the studios are now like, okay, cool. This is not an elephant in the room conversation. We need to support our black client. It’s fantastic,” Boyega said.

However, he confirmed that he would not be revisiting the Finnish character in the future, saying, “At this point, I’m done with it. I’m well off… and I think Finn is at a good anchoring point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel, yes, seven to nine was good for me.’

