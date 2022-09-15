John Boyega says he only dates black women & he’s ‘very disciplined’ in choosing potential partners

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

John Boyega has opened up about his dating rules, revealing that he will date ‘only black’ women.

The 30-year-old Star Wars actor confessed that he is “highly disciplined” when it comes to choosing a potential partner and that he is inspired by the relationship his parents have.

Speaking to GQ Hype, he said: “I only date black, it’s about chemistry, personality and goals. Is there synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?

Strictly: John Boyega Opened Up His Dating Rules, Revealing He Will Date ‘Only Black’ Women

“I’m very disciplined about the kind of women I talk to. They don’t want you in their company. Since they are out in the open, they would rather you had the wife and family. It’s the ultimate PR package.

“But my parents have been together for 35 years. There’s nothing this world can do in terms of pressure to be inspired by anything other than my parents.”

John admitted that finding love has become more important to him since he turned 30 earlier this year, and joked that he was quite a ladies’ man in college.

‘Disciplined’: The Star Wars actor, 30, confessed that he is ‘highly disciplined’ when it comes to choosing a potential mate and that he is inspired by the relationship his parents have

But he has spoken in the past about the difficulty of dating as someone in the public eye.

While promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens on The Graham Norton Show, he explained that he had been advised to “try and secure the love of your life” before becoming a major movie star.

However, he told a story about a relationship that ended when his date asked what he did for a living and pointed to a Star Wars poster he was on a lot, saying the revelation “affected her kind of attitude.”

Verdict: It comes after John claimed there will never be a black James Bond, despite previous calls for Idris Elba to take on the role following Daniel Craig’s departure

It comes after John claimed there will never be a black James Bond, despite previous calls for Idris Elba to take on the role following Daniel Craig’s departure.

The iconic character is currently in limbo following Craig’s decision to hang up his tuxedo following his fifth consecutive appearance as Bond in the 2021 blockbuster No Time To Die.

But despite calls to London-born Elba – who has since ruled herself out – to become the seventh 007, John claims producer Barbara Broccoli will never cast a person of color for the role.

When asked if she would ever consider playing Bond, he told the… Happy Confused Sad podcast: ‘I’m sorry, but I’m black – I don’t know how. If you’re black, I don’t know how that goes.

‘You grew up as a white man in a society as a white man and that is normal. That’s normal for you. Even the mention of a black Bond is like “Oh, okay”.

‘I don’t necessarily believe that, but if they do, I’m very surprised. As an actor, you kind of stay out of that conversation. But if it’s your thing, maybe. But if not, you just enjoy it in a cinema like everyone else.’