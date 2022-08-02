John Boyega flaunts his ripped physique as he talks ditching sugar and reworking his diet

John Boyega showed off his incredibly muscular physique on the cover of Men’s health and explained how he stays in such great shape.

The 30-year-old actor slipped into a black tank top that showed off his perfectly defined muscles and bulging biceps.

He told the publication that the secret of his body was that he had dumped sugar and reworked his diet.

Secret to his success: John Boyega showed off his incredibly muscular physique on the cover of Men’s Health and explained how he stays in such great shape

John said, ‘That’s my enemy. Donuts, chocolate, candy, cake, soda… the things that kill you. I had to get rid of that habit.’

He also described how he stays motivated to train, admitting that he listens to film scores rather than chart positions.

He said, ‘I have a confession. I rarely listen to music with lyrics at the gym. I listen to movie music…. I like Hans Zimmer. I like Harry Gregson-Williams.

“It’s harder to run on the treadmill when Drake talks about being on the jet. The workouts I do [are] difficult. I need some motivation.’

Handsome: The 30-year-old actor slipped into a black tank top that showed off his perfectly defined muscles and bulging biceps

John said candidly about his parents: ‘My mother and father will always be my heroes, because in the end they made the fundamental choice to move from Nigeria to London. If they hadn’t made that choice, I don’t think any of us would be here.’

Health kick: In the publication, he said his body’s secret was that he ditched sugar and reworked his diet

He has spoken out about feeling “sidelined” in the Star Wars films, accusing the producers of giving “all the nuance” to his white co-stars Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver.

John said he’s glad he spoke out at the time and hopes it forced execs to be more accountable to actors of color.

He said, ‘I am the one who brought this to the fore. At least the people who go in now, after my time, [they’re] cool.

‘[Lucasfilm is] go make sure you are well supported and you at least [now] go through this franchise knowing everyone will have [your] back. I’m glad I talked it all out then.’

He continued: “Any of us who are silent right now are not really comfortable. ‘Cause even if you’re British, [you’re] work in the United States; the gun goes off before your accent does.’

Asked if he had received any response for the comments, he said, “Our empowerment is not your downfall. Of course there is a backlash. Seen and unseen. It’s just how it goes.

“You’ll see who’s there for you and who really isn’t…. [But] this is who I am. I’m going to share what I believe in and make sure that everything I do is focused on supporting people.’

John will next star in the historical thriller The Woman King opposite Viola Davis.

He explained why he said yes to the film, saying, “The fact that I could speak in my father’s accent, in my native language, and portray something different from what I’ve done before, I was like from: ‘Yes, I’m coming. I want to be part of that great time.’

Speaking Out: He has spoken out about feeling “sidelined” in the Star Wars films, accusing the producers of giving “all the nuance” to his white co-stars Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver

Describing what draws him to scripts, he said, “I can visualize the movie. The concept is clear; the intentions are clear. I flip through each page and wish I could read it in five seconds.”

Unfortunately, for fans hoping the actor would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he denied the rumors.

He said, “That’s not in the vision for me now. I want to do nuanced things…. I want to donate my services to original indie movies with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s very hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”